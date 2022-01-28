Lady O beats Platteview to reach conference final

For the third time this season, the Beatrice girls basketball team was able to defeat Platteview Thursday night.

The Lady O, ranked No. 10 in Class B, defeated unranked Platteview 38-22 in the Trailblazer Conference semifinal game at the Ozone in Beatrice.

With the win, Beatrice will play in a championship game on Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal game between top-seeded Wahoo and fourth-seeded Ralston. The location of the game will be determined by the boys semifinal games that were played late Tuesday night.

Beatrice had already played Platteview twice this season, winning the first game 26-22 and the second game 38-19.

Thursday night's game was more like the latter. Beatrice opened the game on a 14-0 run. Morgan Mahoney got it started with two free throws and Ellie Jurgens followed that up with a take to the hoop. A three pointer by Leners extended the lead to seven and a lay up by Avery Barnard made it 9-0.

Jurgens knocked down two free throws and Mahoney finished the run with a three pointer to make it 14-0.

Platteview ended the run with a three pointer, but the Lady O closed out the first quarter with baskets from Jurgens and Barnard to make it 18-3 after one.

Beatrice then opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Addie Hatcliff started the run with a three pointer and Leners knocked down a free throw. A put bask basket by Jurgens and a free throw by Mahoney made it 25-3.

Platteview scored the last two baskets of the second quarter to make it 25-7 at the half.

Jurgens opened the third quarter with a basket and after Platteview answered with a basket of their own, Hatcliff knocked down a three pointer to make it 30-9.

Platteview hit a three pointer, but Riley Schwisow capped the third quarter scoring with a three pointer to make it 33-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Beatrice had five total points in the fourth quarter, all of which came from the free throw line. It would be enough for the Lady O to hang on for the 38-22 win. Leners had three of those free throws in the final quarter while Schwisow and Hatcliff had a free throw each.

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Hatcliff and Leners had seven points each. Mahoney had six points and Barnard and Schwisow had four points each.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 9-2 on the season. Beatrice has previously defeated Ralston 50-23. They are yet to play Wahoo this season. Wahoo is ranked No. 3 in Class C1.

The Beatrice boys also played Platteview Thursday night in a semifinal game, but that game was not over by press time. For those results, see Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun or visit us online at beatricedailysun.com.

