Lady O beats Ralston in four sets

The Beatrice volleyball team let the third set slip away from them against Ralston Tuesday night but eventually won the match in four sets.
The Lady O was victorious 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, improving their record to 14-11 on the season.
Beatrice got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind the Rams 5-2 and forcing an early timeout.
Out of the timeout, Beatrice scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 9-8 lead and force a Ram timeout. Hailey Schaaf had two kills during the run while Sadie Glynn had an ace serve and Chelsea Leners had a block.
The set was tied at 11-11 when Beatrice would rattle off six straight points to take a 17-11 lead. Kaitlyn Church had three kills during that run while Ellie Jurgens also had a kill.
With the score 19-14, Jurgens and Schaaf had back to back kills to make it 21-14, but Ralston would come back with seven straight points to tie it 21-21.
Beatrice took a timeout and out of that timeout, Jurgens and Avery Gartig had back to back kills to make it 23-21. Ralston got one more point to get within one, but a kill by Gaertig and an ace serve by Schaaf put the set away 25-21.
In the second set, neither team would gain much of an advantage early until Ralston opened a 12-9 lead, forcing a Lady O timeout.
Church and Schaaf got kills out of the timeout to make it 12-11. Beatrice would then tie it at 13-13 before Gaertig registered back to back kills to make it 15-13.
Beatrice was still clinging to a 17-16 lead when a kill by Church, a block by Chelsea Leners and then a kill by Leners made it 20-16, forcing a Ralston timeout. Church got a kill out of the timeout to make it 21-16.
Ralston got back within three at 23-20, but a kill by Leners and a block by Schaaf put the set away 25-20, giving the Lady O a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, Ralston got out to a 7-4 lead, but Beatrice worked back to tie it at 8-8. The Rams then scored four straight points to take a 12-8 lead and force a Lady O timeout.
From there, Ralston extended their lead to 18-12, but Beatrice score five of the next six points to make it 19-18. Schaaf had two kills and a block during that run while Leners had a kills and Kierra Busboom had an ace serve.
Ralston scored two straight points to make it 21-18. They then extended their lead to 23-19 before eventually winning the set 25-21.
Beatrice got off to a great start in the fourth set, opening a 9-3 lead early. Church and Ellie Jurgens had three kills each during that early run while Schaaf and Gaertig had a kill each and Glynn had an ace serve.
Ralston scored a point out of a timeout, but Beatrice came back with three straight points to make it 12-4. Ralston then scored four straight points to make it 12-8 and force a Beatrice timeout.
Beatrice would score four of the next five points to make it 16-10. Church had two kills during that run. Ralston made it 16-12, but Beatrice would go on a 6-2 run from there to make it 22-14.
During that run, Schaaf had two kills and was in on a block with Church while Jurgens also had a kill.
From there, Beatrice was able to coast to the 25-14 win to claim the match 3-1.
Schaaf had 15 kills in the match while Church had 13 kills, Gaertig had eight kills and Jurgens and Leners had six kills each. Jaiden Coudeyras had 43 assists in the match.
From the service line, Glynn had three ace serves while Busboom, Gaertig, Mak Hatcliff, Jaiden Coudeyras and Hailey Schaaf had one ace each.
Defensively, Schaaf was in on four blocks while Leners was in on three blocks. Gaertig and Church had a block each. Mak Hatcliff had 35 digs while Gaertig and Coudeyras had 10 digs each.
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Lincoln for a triangular with Lincoln Lutheran and Norris.
