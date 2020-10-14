Lady O beats Ralston in four sets

The Beatrice volleyball team let the third set slip away from them against Ralston Tuesday night but eventually won the match in four sets.

The Lady O was victorious 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14, improving their record to 14-11 on the season.

Beatrice got off to a slow start in the first set, falling behind the Rams 5-2 and forcing an early timeout.

Out of the timeout, Beatrice scored seven of the next 10 points to take a 9-8 lead and force a Ram timeout. Hailey Schaaf had two kills during the run while Sadie Glynn had an ace serve and Chelsea Leners had a block.

The set was tied at 11-11 when Beatrice would rattle off six straight points to take a 17-11 lead. Kaitlyn Church had three kills during that run while Ellie Jurgens also had a kill.

With the score 19-14, Jurgens and Schaaf had back to back kills to make it 21-14, but Ralston would come back with seven straight points to tie it 21-21.

Beatrice took a timeout and out of that timeout, Jurgens and Avery Gartig had back to back kills to make it 23-21. Ralston got one more point to get within one, but a kill by Gaertig and an ace serve by Schaaf put the set away 25-21.