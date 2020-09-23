Lady O blasts visiting Ralston

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rylee Pangborn pitched a complete game and also helped her own cause offensively with a two run home run Tuesday night against Ralston.

Beatrice defeated the visiting Rams 10-2 in five innings, improving their record to 11-7 on the season.

Pangborn pitched all five innings, giving up just two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Her two run home run came in the third inning and extended Beatrice's lead to 5-0.

Beatrice took an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney and Riley Schwisow both walked and an RBI single by Reganne Henning scored the first run. A ground out allowed another run to score.

The Lady O added one run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Morgan Mahoney reached on an error and then stole second base. She scored on Avery Barnard's RBI single to make it 3-0.

In the third inning, Tavia Hausman worked a walk to set up Pangborn's two run home run, making it 5-0.