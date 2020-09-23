Lady O blasts visiting Ralston

Rylee Pangborn pitched a complete game and also helped her own cause offensively with a two run home run Tuesday night against Ralston.
Beatrice defeated the visiting Rams 10-2 in five innings, improving their record to 11-7 on the season.
Pangborn pitched all five innings, giving up just two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Her two run home run came in the third inning and extended Beatrice's lead to 5-0.
Beatrice took an early lead with two runs in the first inning. Morgan Mahoney and Riley Schwisow both walked and an RBI single by Reganne Henning scored the first run. A ground out allowed another run to score.
The Lady O added one run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Morgan Mahoney reached on an error and then stole second base. She scored on Avery Barnard's RBI single to make it 3-0.
In the third inning, Tavia Hausman worked a walk to set up Pangborn's two run home run, making it 5-0.
Beatrice wasn't done in the third. Laney Workman got the rally started again with a walk and Delanie Roeder walked. The two runners advanced on a passed ball and an RBI single by Jaidyn Vanschoiack allowed a run to score, making it 6-0. Mahoney's sacrifice fly made it 7-0 after three innings.
Ralston's two runs came in the top of the fourth. Two walks, a single and an error led to the two runs.
Beatrice went scoreless in the fourth inning, but would put the game away in the fifth inning. Pangborn and Lucy DeBoer walked and Roeder was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.
Vanschoiack's RBI single scored one run and a ground out by Mahoney allowed another run to score. Schwisow's RBI single made it 10-2, which enforced the run rule.
Schwisow and Vanschoiack had two singles each while Pangborn had a home run. Barnard, Henning and Workman had a single each.
Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Crete. They will then travel to the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament in Papillion on Saturday.
Freeman holds off Malcolm
The Freeman Lady Falcons held off a late rally by Malcolm on Tuesday night at Zion Church Softball Fields near Pickrell.
Freeman led 8-2 entering the seventh inning when Malcolm rallied for three runs to make the final score 8-5.
Belle Haner had a double, two singles, three RBI's and a run scored while Kloey Johnson had a double, a single and two runs scored. Madison Gee had two singles and an RBI while Atley Buhr had a double.
Adding a single each was Dakota Haner, Mikayla Lempka and Hayleigh Shubert.
Paige Mahler pitched all seven innings, giving up five earned runs on 12 hits while striking out six and walking none. Freeman improves to 14-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Falls City.
Southern edges Wilber-Clatonia
Southern got two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge out Wilber-Clatonia 8-7 Tuesday night.
Southern had six total hits in the game, all singles. Karley Lauby and Katie Forney had two singles each while Mallory Denner and Jaidyn Allington had a single each.
Karley Lauby pitched all seven innings, giving up seven runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 13 and walking two. The Southern defense committed seven errors in the game.
Wilber-Clatonia was led by Rylee Sands, who had four singles, an RBI and a run scored. Molly Richtarick had a home run.
Southern is 5-16 on the season while the Wolverines are 3-14 on the season.
