Lady O bounces back with 2 wins

MCCOOK -- The Beatrice softball team bounced back from a rough weekend with two wins on Monday.

In a triangular hosted by McCook, Beatrice defeated McCook 17-1 before beating North Platte 3-0.

Against McCook, Beatrice scored 15 runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning. The game was over after three innings.

Beatrice had 17 total hits in the game. Reganne Henning led the way with a home run a single, five RBI's and two runs scored. Avery Barnard had a double, a single, two RBI's and three runs scored. Tavia Hausman had a double, a single and two runs scored and Riley Schwisow had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored.

Jaidyn Vanschoiack had three singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Rylle Pangborn had two singles and two two RBI's while Morgan Mahoney, Stormie Gonzalez-Dorn, Lani Workman and Jane Deboer had a single each.

Rylee Pangborn pitched a scoreless first inning, giving up just one hit. Riley Schwisow pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out one.

Runs were harder to come by for the Lady O in the second game against North Platte. Beatrice scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the third inning to win 3-0.