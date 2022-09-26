Lady O capture conference title

RALSTON -- The Beatrice softball team won three straight games on Saturday to win the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Championship hosted by Ralston.

The Lady O defeated Wahoo 2-0 in the championship game. Riley Schwisow pitched the complete game, going seven innings and giving up no runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Beatrice's two runs came in the fourth inning. Sadie Hereth got the rally started with a lead off triple and then scored on Delanie Roeder's RBI single. Paisley Belding then singled to put runners at first and second and Lucy DeBoer's line out allowed the runners to move up to second and third after tagging up.

Jane DeBoer's sacrifice fly allowed another run to score, making it 2-0. The Beatrice defense would hold on from there, making 2-0 the final score.

Roeder and Belding had two singles each while Hereth had a triple. Avery Barnard and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.

Beatrice advanced to the championship by defeating Malcolm in the semifinals 8-3.

Layla Boyko pitched the first three innings against Malcolm, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out four and walking two. Schwisow pitched the final three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking two.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Hereth had a double, two singles and three RBI's while Callie Schwisow had a double, two singles and three runs scored. Riley Schwisow had a home run, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Lucy DeBoer had a double while Barnard, Roeder and Jordyn Vanschoiack had a single each.

In their first round game, Beatrice defeated Platteview 14-1 in three innings. They scored two runs in the first inning and 12 runs in the second inning on the way to the blowout win.

Addison Baxa pitched all three innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking none.

Baxa also had a double, a single, four RBI's and one run scored. Barnard had a double and a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Alexa Jelinek had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Lucy DeBoer had two singles, two RBI's and a run scored.

Sadie Hereth had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Callie Schwisow had a home run while Riley Schwisow, Madison Laflin, Kelby Rupprecht and Boyko had a single each.

Beatrice improves to 17-4 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Platteview. They then wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth.

Other Sunland softball scores Bellevue East 2, Norris 0 Norris 9, Lincoln Southeast 5 Centennial 7, Wilber-Clatonia 2 FCEMF 12, Wilber-Clatonia 2 FCEMF 7, Fairbury 6 Fairbury 10, Centennial 4 Milford 12, Fairbury 0 Falls City 2, Freeman 1 Freeman 9, Auburn 0