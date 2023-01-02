Lady O captures holiday tourney title

ELKHORN -- The Beatrice girls captured the Elkhorn Holiday Tournament Championship on Friday with a two point win over Platteview.

The Lady O won the game 38-36. They led 11-5 after the first quarter and 23-19 at half time.

Beatrice then extended their lead to 31-23 in the third quarter before holding on for the 38-36 win.

Ellie Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Riley Schwisow had 10, Addie Hatcliff had six, Avery Barnard had five and Annie Gleason had two.

The Beatrice girls reached the finals by defeating North Platte on Thursday 39-30.

The Lady O jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 24-15 in the second quarter. They led 29-21 after three quarters before going on to win 39-30.

Hatcliff led the way with 11 points while Barnard, Schwisow and Jurgens had seven points each. Kiera Busboom had four points and Callie Schwisow had three points.

The Beatrice girls improve their record to 5-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Fairbury.

The Beatrice boys went 1-1 at the Elkhorn Holiday Tournament. They won their first game over North Platte on Thursday 54-40. In the finals on Friday, they fell to undefeated Platteview 69-53.

The Beatrice boys are now 4-3 on the season with two of those losses coming to Platteview. The Orangemen will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Fairbury.

Sunland basketball scores DESHLER HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 28 1st: Tri County 59, Deshler 28 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Meridian 62, Tri County 29 1st: Deshler 41, Diller-Odell 40 FREEMAN HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: Syracuse 57, McCool Junction 40 1st: Freeman 66, Falls City SH 36 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Freeman 35, Syracuse 34 1st: Falls City SH 43, McCool Junction 34 LINCOLN LUTHERAN HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: Fairbury 54, Arlington 40 1st: Lincoln Lutheran 63, Holdrege 58 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Holdrege 47, Fairbury 28 1st: Lincoln Lutheran 47, Arlington 32 MALCOLM HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: Centennial 39, Wilber-Clatonia 19 1st: Malcolm 63, Oakland-Craig 31 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Centennial 49, Wilber-Clatonia 26 1st: Malcolm 58, Oakland-Craig 51 THAYER CENTRAL HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: Thayer Central 46, Lourdes CC 27 1st: Southern 60, JCC 50 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Southern 49, JCC 38 1st: Thayer Central 38, Lourdes CC 36 WAVERLY HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS Friday’s results 3rd: South Sioux City 64, Gering 53 1st: Waverly 58, Norris 45 GIRLS Friday’s results 3rd: Sioux City 54, Gering 36 1st: Norris 57, Waverly 28 WEEPING WATER HOLIDAY TOURNEY BOYS A Friday’s results 3rd: Conestoga 65, Weeping Water 34 1st: Parkview Christian 56, Johnson-Brock 49 BOYS B Friday’s results 3rd: Sterling 48, HTRS 45 1st: Falls City 56, Raymond Central 45 GIRLS A Friday’s results 3rd: Falls City 59, Sterling 49 1st: Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28 GIRLS B Friday’s results 3rd: HTRS 52, Weeping Water 30 1st: Conestoga 41, Raymond Central 37