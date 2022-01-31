Lady O captures Trailblazer championship

WAHOO -- The Beatrice girls basketball team knocked off Wahoo in the finals of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Beatrice, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated top-seeded Wahoo 51-44 at Wahoo High School.

The Lady O fell behind 12-7 in the first quarter, but took a 24-22 lead at half time. They extended their lead to 35-27 in the third quarter. Wahoo outscored Beatrice 17-6 in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn't be enough.

Ellie Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Riley Schwisow had 12 and Addie Hatcliff had 11. Morgan Mahoney had nine points and Chelsea Leners had six points.

It's the first time the Lady O has won the Trailblazer Conference Tournament, which was established a year ago. Beatrice finished runner-up to Wahoo last year.

Beatrice improves to 9-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they host rival Norris.

The Beatrice boys basketball team fell to Ralston in a third place game Saturday in Wahoo.

The Orangemen were the No. 2 seed in the tournament and lost to the fourth-seeded Rams 57-49.

Beatrice jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 32-24 lead at half time. Ralston outscored Beatrice 16-6 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth quarter to get the 57-49 come-from-behind win.

Beatrice was led by Elliot Jurgens' 17 points.

The Orangemen fall to 10-4 on the season and will also host Norris on Tuesday at the Ozone.

Sunland basketball scores Girls PALMYRA 49, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 41 Palmyra 18 13 10 8 -- 49 Johnson Co. Central 10 12 9 10 -- 41 Palmyra--Boyte 4, Davis 4, Chambers 4, Ball 3, Havranek 4, Myers 5, Walter 12, Busch 9, Martin 3, Darran 1. Johnson Co. Central--Berkebile 17, Sterup 2, Rother 4, Swanda 15, Albrecht 3. BDS 44, MERIDIAN 36 Meridian 5 11 10 10 -- 36 BDS 5 8 15 16 -- 44 Meridian--Niederklein 2, Stewart 7, Kort 9, E. Schwisow 2, S. Schwisow 4, Ward 5, Schropfer 3, Dimas 4. BDS--Kadel 4, M. Sliva 2, Schlegel 6, Hoins 5, T. Sliva 8, Miller 4, Hudson 15. JOHNSON-BROCK 48, SOUTHERN 42, OT Johnson-Brock 12 8 13 3 12 -- 48 Southern 7 6 13 10 6 -- 42 Johnson-Brock--Behrends 13, Sandfort 6, Rasmussen 3, Knippelmeyer 22, Vice 2, Ottemann 2. Southern--Klover 8, Troxel 5, Wegner 4, Cooper 16, Forney-Short 9. MILFORD 43, WILBER-CLATONIA 21 Wilber-Clatonia 2 6 5 8 -- 21 Milford 13 15 11 4 -- 43 Wilber-Clatonia--Spilker 2, Woerner 2, Kotas 2, Novotny 3, Musil 4, Oliver 4, Ehlers 4. Milford--Kontor 20, Miller 7, Yeackley 3, Schilz 2, Roth 6, Stauffer 3, Stelling 2. Boys FRIEND 51, PAWNEE CITY 46 Pawnee City 17 11 6 12 -- 46 Friend 13 13 14 11 -- 51 Pawnee City--Koester 2, K. Gyhra 7, Bowhay 3, Farwell 2, Kling 8, B. Gyhra 12, Osborne 12. Friend--Schluter 12, Drake 2, Girmus 4, Weber 5, Eberspacher 8, Svehla 20. MILFORD 71, WILBER-CLATONIA 39 Wilber-Clatonia 10 6 13 10 -- 39 Milford 20 19 17 15 -- 71 Wilber-Clatonia--Skelba 2, Pulliam 1, Bjurdalen 15, Combs 7, Zimmerman 3, Rosentreader 2, Vasquez Moreno 1, Kreshel 8. Milford--Weyand 21, Hartwig 3, Roth 8, Girmus 12, Stutzman 11, Schluckebier 6, Hauder 8, Mullet 2.

