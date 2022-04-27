Lady O claims 3rd place in Trailblazer Conference

The Beatrice girls soccer team claimed third place in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament with a 1-0 win over Plattsmouth Tuesday at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

Lady O Coach Bryan Heinz said overall, it was one of the most organized games they've played all year.

"Offense, defense, we played well in all aspects," Heinz said. "We had some really aggressive play from our outside backs. The midfielders took care of the neutral part of the field and and our wings did a good job of keeping the ball in their half and wearing them down. Staying three dimensional was a big key for us and our girls knocked it out of the park and played well."

Beatrice had the wind at their back in the first half and were unable to score despite keeping the ball in Plattsmouth's half of the field the entire match. Beatrice goalie Jordyn Vanschoiack never touched the ball the entire first half.

Despite going against the wind in the second half, the Lady O still controlled things. They were able to break through with a goal about four minutes into the second half.

Plattsmouth had an attack going on the right side and Alayna Happble was able to break it up and was able to pass it forward to Kiera Paquette, who then found Alexa Jelinek.

"Alexa had two big touches right between two defenders and got one on one with the goalie and buried it into the side of the net," Heinz said. "It was a really good goal on her part. We've been wanting her to be more patient instead of settling for a long shot. She settled down and took the shot at the last possible minute and buried it."

In addition to Jelinek, Heinz also liked how Myah Hood played on the defensive side of the field.

"We asked her to defend a little higher and she was able to turn a lot of their attacks right into our possession," Heinz said. "She pretty much controlled the middle third and good on her for doing that. She took away their edges, so kudos to her for getting out of her comfort zone and defending higher."

Beatrice fell to the third place match after losing a 2-0 decision at Ralston on Monday. Heinz said the match against Ralston was another complete game played by his team with 70 scoreless minutes.

"I think we played 55 to 60 percent in the neutral third of the field," Heinz said. "We were threatening to score, they just have a really good goalkeeper. After we allowed their first goal, we got a little more aggressive, which left us open to a counterattack and that's kind of how they got their second goal."

The Trailblazer Conference Tournament wraps us the regular season for the Lady O after posting a record of 6-8.

Beatrice will compete in the B-6 Subdistrict which will be hosted by top-seeded Norris. The official brackets have not been released, but the Lady O will likely play Lincoln Lutheran on Monday.

"No matter what happens, we are super proud of this team," Heinz said. "For being so young and to mature as quickly as they did was great. We got another six win season, which matches last year when we had eight seniors. The leadership of the two remaining seniors kept us together and believing in ourselves. This was supposedly supposed to be a rebuilding year, but if you look at our record, I don't think you'd consider it that anymore."

Orangemen finish runner-up

The Beatrice boys soccer team finished runner-up in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

The Orangemen defeated Nebraska City 2-0 on Monday to reach the championship game, but fell to Ralston 1-0 on Tuesday.

Beatrice is now 2-10 on the season and will play in the B-4 Subdistrict April 30-May 4. Other teams in their subdistrict include Crete, Lincoln Lutheran and Norris.

