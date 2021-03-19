Lady O comes up short in home opener

The Beatrice girls soccer team got to take the field for the first time in two years on Thursday, but would fall to Platteview 3-1 at home.
Platteview scored their first goal early in the first half when Beatrice's goalkeeper saved the first shot, but the deflection bounced into a dead space and a Platteview player was there to put the ball into the back of the net.
The score would remain 1-0 up to half time. About seven minutes into the second half, Beatrice was able to get an equalizer.
Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said the team had good build up in the middle of the field leading up to the goal. Linda Humbe was able to find Avery Gaertig on the right flank.
"Avery (Gaertig) took one touch and let it rip and she was able to beat their keeper," Heinz said. "We got that scoring opportunity because we played a lot quicker in the second half. She didn't take more than one touch before she gripped it and ripped it."
Platteview was able to regain the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick. They converted the kick and went up 2-1.
Heinz said for the rest of the game, he could tell fatigue was setting in with his team as they allowed another goal late in the second half. The Lady O had a break down in the middle of the field where there wasn't any coverage and Platteview was able to get a point blank range shot just outside of the goal box. They were able to get the shot just over Beatrice's goalkeeper, making it 3-1. That would be the final scorel
Beatrice was only playing with 11 starters and three subs. Six girls played all 80 minutes of the game.
"This is the first time I haven't had a full bench of players to rotate in, so I think fatigue hurt us," Heinz said. "But the girls played tough and they never quit. They played to the final whistle."
The final result wasn't what Beatrice was looking for, but Heinz said the mistakes they made can easily be fixed. He said there's positives to be taken from the game, citing a particular moment in which the Lady O goal keeper made a save, but then got caught up in traffic. Beatrice defenders were able to step in and turn away three different shot attempts by Platteview.
"The game was still real tight at that time and it was really a hold-your-breath moment," Heinz said. "That particular play showed that this team is going to play hard and won't ever give up and that's all you can ask for."