Lady O comes up short in home opener

The Beatrice girls soccer team got to take the field for the first time in two years on Thursday, but would fall to Platteview 3-1 at home.

Platteview scored their first goal early in the first half when Beatrice's goalkeeper saved the first shot, but the deflection bounced into a dead space and a Platteview player was there to put the ball into the back of the net.

The score would remain 1-0 up to half time. About seven minutes into the second half, Beatrice was able to get an equalizer.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said the team had good build up in the middle of the field leading up to the goal. Linda Humbe was able to find Avery Gaertig on the right flank.

"Avery (Gaertig) took one touch and let it rip and she was able to beat their keeper," Heinz said. "We got that scoring opportunity because we played a lot quicker in the second half. She didn't take more than one touch before she gripped it and ripped it."

Platteview was able to regain the lead when they were awarded a penalty kick. They converted the kick and went up 2-1.