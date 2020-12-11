Lady O comes up short in state title rematch

The Beatrice and Crete girls basketball teams lost a lot of talent off last year's teams that played in the state championship, but both showed Thursday night they're still forces to be reckoned with in Class B.
Crete, the defending state champs, won this round 39-37 at the Ozone in Beatrice.
The game was back and forth throughout with Crete building a 34-28 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Things were looking bleak for the Lady O, but Mak Hatcliff got them back in the game by scoring a basket and then getting a steal on the ensuing inbound pass and scoring again to make it 34-32.
Crete came back with two free throws to make it 36-32, a big three pointer by freshman Addie Hatcliff got Beatrice within one at 36-35.
On Beatrice's next possession, Mak Hatcliff knocked down a jumper to make it 37-36.
Beatrice's defense got a stop, but their offense then turned it over. Crete would score to make it 38-37 with 55 seconds left in the game.
The Lady O had two more possession trailing by just one, but would be unable to get up a shot on either possession. Crete knocked down a free throw with three seconds left and a desperation heave to the basket by Beatrice came up short, making the final score 39-37.
Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said this game was a good learning experience and said they now know what they have to work on.
"Turnovers that we had throughout the game were very costly and our defense wasn't good enough," Weeks said. "That's something we'll have to keep working on and hopefully get figured out."
Beatrice has only two returning starters off of last year's state runner-up team, so he's proud of how his young team responded in a tough game.
"I'm really proud of how these girls competed," Weeks said. "Towards the end, we threw in a little press and the girls worked their tails off and made some big plays and I think our bench had a lot of energy during that time. Pretty exciting and I'm excited to see the progress we make throughout the year."
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 15 points.
"Mak is our team leader," Weeks said. "She has a great work ethic and is a really smart basketball player. We're going to have to make sure we get her the ball and make sure we're not turning it over and adjusting to how teams are going to guard her."
Nevaeh Martinez had 10 points, Addie Hatcliff had four points, Morgan Mahoney and Chelsea Leners had three points each and Hailey Schaaf had two points.
Beatrice is now 1-1 on the season and they will be in action again on Friday when they travel to Omaha Mercy. Weeks hopes his team will learn from Thursday's loss.
"We can learn tons from this," Weeks said. "We got a lot of girls some decent amount of minutes in big situations and that's good for a young team to kind of learn their role on the team. "
