Lady O comes up short in state title rematch

Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said this game was a good learning experience and said they now know what they have to work on.

"Turnovers that we had throughout the game were very costly and our defense wasn't good enough," Weeks said. "That's something we'll have to keep working on and hopefully get figured out."

Beatrice has only two returning starters off of last year's state runner-up team, so he's proud of how his young team responded in a tough game.

"I'm really proud of how these girls competed," Weeks said. "Towards the end, we threw in a little press and the girls worked their tails off and made some big plays and I think our bench had a lot of energy during that time. Pretty exciting and I'm excited to see the progress we make throughout the year."

Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 15 points.

"Mak is our team leader," Weeks said. "She has a great work ethic and is a really smart basketball player. We're going to have to make sure we get her the ball and make sure we're not turning it over and adjusting to how teams are going to guard her."

Nevaeh Martinez had 10 points, Addie Hatcliff had four points, Morgan Mahoney and Chelsea Leners had three points each and Hailey Schaaf had two points.