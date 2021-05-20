Lady O competes at state tennis meet

The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday for the NSAA State Tournament.

The Lady O was unable to get anybody into Friday's rounds, but had several competitive matches.

In No. 1 singles action for the Lady O, junior Olivia Pfeiffer was matched up against Lexington's Gracey Smith in the first round. Pfeiffer fell in the match 6-4, 0-6 (10-5).

Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel said Pfeiffer did a good job of playing to the weakness of her opponent.

"She kept the ball moving around the court and pulled out some great points in the rallies," Strubel said. "She got behind in that tiebreaker and couldn't pull herself out of it, but she did a really fabulous job of playing today."

Avery Plessel's match in No. 2 singles also went to a tiebreaker set, but she would fall 6-2, 3-6, (15-13) to Cara Ansbach of Hastings.

Strubel said it took Plessel awhile to get warmed up as she fell behind early.