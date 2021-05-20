Lady O competes at state tennis meet

The Beatrice girls tennis team traveled to the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday for the NSAA State Tournament.
The Lady O was unable to get anybody into Friday's rounds, but had several competitive matches.
In No. 1 singles action for the Lady O, junior Olivia Pfeiffer was matched up against Lexington's Gracey Smith in the first round. Pfeiffer fell in the match 6-4, 0-6 (10-5).
Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel said Pfeiffer did a good job of playing to the weakness of her opponent.
"She kept the ball moving around the court and pulled out some great points in the rallies," Strubel said. "She got behind in that tiebreaker and couldn't pull herself out of it, but she did a really fabulous job of playing today."
Avery Plessel's match in No. 2 singles also went to a tiebreaker set, but she would fall 6-2, 3-6, (15-13) to Cara Ansbach of Hastings.
Strubel said it took Plessel awhile to get warmed up as she fell behind early.
"Her second set she came back more aggressive and hitting more power serves and shots," Strubel said. "She was playing more of her style of game and won the second set 6-3. The tiebreak was a battle back and forth. She lost on a rough last call. She played very hard and left every ounce of energy on the court."
The No. 1 doubles team of Shelby Buck and Haley Price fell to Megan Le and Leia Groski of Omaha Gross 6-1, 6-4.
"They lost that first set, but came back and fought hard in the second set," Strubel said. "They second set was played more aggressively and was an exciting match to watch."
In No. 2 doubles, Ashton Strubel and Sonia Romero-Benavides fell 6-1, 6-1 in their match against fifth-seeded Leah Jesske and Ella Schutte of Elkhorn.
"They played a strong game together," Strubel said. "They got great passing shots and really improved their communication on the court."
The Norris tennis team got all six of their players into Friday's rounds.
Norris' Madeline Starr is the No. 1 seed in No. 2 singles and she opened up her tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Brandy Bode of Waverly. She then defeated Zoe Hass of Ralston 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the next round.
Norris' Crystal Craft is the No. 4 seed in the No. 1 singles division and she won her first match 6-0, 6-1 over Kearney Catholic's Mia Homan. In her second round match, she defeated Megan Bewley of Scottsbluff 6-0, 6-2.
In No. 1 doubles, Norris' duo of Izzy Havel and Georgia Havel were the No. 7 seed entering the tournament and won their first round match 6-0, 6-0 over Haley Thomalla and Jessica Davis of Scottsbluff. They then won their second round match 6-1, 6-1 over 10th-seeded Ellie Marker and Brianna Stroh of Adams Central.
Norris' No. 2 doubles team of Bailee Zavala and Jacee Carlow was the No. 12 seed entering the tournament. They won their first round match 6-0, 6-2 over Jenna Gustafson and Sara Nelson of Holdrege. Their second round match went to a tiebreaker, but they eventually beat fifth-seeded Elkhorn's Leah Jesske and Ella Schrutte 0-6, 6-2, (10-8)
Wilber-Clatonia also competed at the state meet. Alissa Vlasak was the No. 1 singles player for the Lady Wolverines and she lost her first round match to fifth-seeded Kailee Bailey of Bennington 6-2, 6-0.
In No. 2 singles, Wilber-Clatonia's Sheyanne Laschanzky lost 6-0, 6-2 to eighth-seeded Gabrielle Sjosted of Omaha Duchesne.
In No. 1 doubles action for the Lady Wolverines, the duo of Bree Hormandl and Sierra Laschanzky lost 6-3, 6-0 to Anna Berntson and Carly Sexon of Hershey.
The No. 2 doubles team of Amy Kozak and Emily Nguyen fell 6-0, 6-0 to fourth-seeded Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe of York.