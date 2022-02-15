Lady O defense clamps down, beats Plattsmouth

The Beatrice girls basketball turned their defense up a notch in a Monday night make-up game against conference foe Plattsmouth.

The eighth-ranked Lady O defeated Plattsmouth 45-15 at the Ozone in Beatrice. The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 14, but was postponed due to COVID.

Plattsmouth scored just one point in the first quarter and five points in the second quarter, allowing the Lady O to pull away early. Eight different Lady O players scored in the game.

Plattsmouth knocked down a free throw to get the first point of the game, but they wouldn't score again until midway through the second quarter.

Addie Hatcliff and Ellie Jurgens gave Beatrice a 4-1 lead with two free throws each. A basket by Avery Barnard and another free throw by Chelsea Leners gave Beatrice a 7-1 lead after the first quarter.

Riley Schwisow and Morgan Mahoney opened the second quarter scoring with back-to-back three pointers. Mahoney followed that up with a take to the hoop to make it 15-1. A score in the post by Leners and a basket by Schwisow capped the run, making it 19-1.

Plattsmouth finally ended the run with a three pointer, but a put back basket by Kiera Busboom, a basket by Leners and a free throw by Jurgens made it 24-4. Plattsmouth would score a basket at the end of the quarter to make it 24-6 at the half.

Beatrice would open the third quarter on a 14-0 run. Schwisow, Jurgens and Leners had a basket each to start the run and Hatcliff followed that up with a three pointer to make it 33-6. Jurgens and Barnard had baskets late in the quarter and Hatcliff added a free throw to make it 38-6. Plattsmouth scored again at the end of the quarter to make it 38-8 going into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Jurgens had three points and Busboom and Olivia Jones had a basket each as the Lady O coasted to the 45-15 win.

Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 10 points while Leners and Schwisow had seven each. Hatcliff had six points, Mahoney had five points, Barnard and Busboom had four points each and Jones had two points.

The Beatrice boys also played Plattsmouth on Monday night, but that game wasn't over by press time. For those results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun.

Both teams also traveled to Grand Island on Friday to take on Northwest.

The Lady O fell 43-40 in that game. Northwest led 16-13 after the first quarter, but Beatrice lead 25-23 at half time. Beatrice led 32-28 after three quarters, but Northwest outscored the Lady O 15-8 in the final quarter to win 43-40.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 16 points while Ellie Jurgens had eight, Riley Schwisow had seven, Chelsea Leners had six and Morgan Mahoney had three.

Both teams will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they travel to Waverly.

The Beatrice boys defeated Northwest 49-40. They trailed 8-5 after the first quarter, but led 17-15 at half time. They extended their lead to 34-30 in the third quarter on their way to the 49-40 win.

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 25 points while Tucker Timmerman had seven, Luke Feist and Shelton Crawford had six each, Dominik Salazar had four and Dawson Loomis had one.

Sunland basketball scores Boys FRIEND 59, DILLER-ODELL 46 Diller-Odell 22 5 8 11 -- 46 Friend 15 15 8 21 -- 59 Diller-Odell--Ebeling 7, Warren 2, Arnold 3, Lyons 11, Morgan 7, Sutton 14. Friend--Schluter 13, Drake 6, Girmus 28, Weber 1, Eberspacher 1, Svehla 10. NORRIS 59, ELKHORN NORTH 54 Norris 16 16 13 14 -- 59 Elkhorn North 14 7 17 16 -- 54 Norris--Behrends 10, Hobza 5, Hausmann 5, Brodersen 2, Boesiger 19, Hoehne 6, Wubbels 12. Elkhorn North--Nowaczyk 2, Harrahill 2, Ripley 8, Orgilbold 10, Tillman 4, Lusk 10, Piatkowski 18. SILVER LAKE 43, MERIDIAN 27 Silver Lake 5 16 16 6 -- 43 Meridian 12 3 2 10 -- 27 Silver Lake--Rosno 11, B. Karr 2, K. Karr 6, Knehans 6, Conway 9, Pankoke 5, Vance 4. Meridian--Niederklein 1, Escobar 2, Herra 1, Rut 6, Dennis 12, Kumpf 5. Girls AUBURN 75, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 35 Johnson Co. Central 15 5 9 6 -- 35 Auburn 14 25 21 15 -- 75 Johnson Co. Central--Rother 13, Swanda 10, Berkebile 8, Mostacero 2, Harrifeld 2. Auburn--Kirkpatrick 17, Darnell 14, Swanson 12, Boltensperger 9, Franke 7, Billings 6, Stanley 4, Binder 3, Maddox 3. ELKHORN NORTH 43, NORRIS 37 Norris 10 7 10 10 -- 37 Elkhorn North 11 13 7 12 -- 43 Norris--Talero 12, Rice 2, Waters 6, Kircher 5, White 3, Kohler 1, Jelenik 5, Burbach 3. Elkhorn North--Prince 18, Thompson 5, Nadgwick 12, Palmer 6, Bruggeman 2. JOHNSON-BROCK 56, HTRS 33 Johnson-Brock 16 9 18 13 -- 56 HTRS 7 11 9 6 -- 33 Johnson-Brock--Behrends 9, Sandfort 7, Rasmussen 10, Knippelmeyer 9, Vice 1, Ottemann 16, Clark 4. HTRS--Glather 2, Shafer 9, Schaardt 2, Leech 16, Hardesty 2, Dierberger 1, Standerford 1. SILVER LAKE 46, MERIDIAN 39 Meridian 11 15 3 10 -- 39 Silver Lake 7 11 14 14 -- 46 Meridian--Stewart 11, Kort 10, Filipi 5, Ward 4, Schropfer 9. Silver Lake--Ehrman 7, Hanson 2, Karr 22, TenBensel 7, Meyer 3, Bonifas 1, Soucek 2, Schmidt 2 SOUTHERN 51, THAYER CENTRAL 35 Southern 6 13 16 16 -- 51 Thayer Central 10 9 10 6 -- 35 Southern--Klover 6, Troxel 5, Wegner 8, Cooper 26, Forney 6. Thayer Central--Tietjen 22, Bowman 1, Welch 3, Wiedel 2, C. Hergott 7. STERLING 61, TRI COUNTY 26 Tri County 9 2 8 7 -- 26 Sterling 24 11 11 4 -- 61 Tri County--Peters 2, Strein 2, Washburn 1, Strokebrand 8, Clark 6, Koch 2, Schwisow 2, Kike 3. Sterling--Richardson 14, Wingert 7, Dolbow 5, Boldt 10, Lafferty 4, Ludemann 8, Harms 9, Janssen 4.

