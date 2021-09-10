Lady O falls at home to Platteview

The Beatrice volleyball team couldn't crawl out of a 2-0 deficit against Platteview Thursday at the Ozone in Beatrice.
The Lady O fell to the visitors in four sets 25-22, 27-25, 9-25, 25-21.
Beatrice seized control of the first set early, jumping out to a 10-6 lead and forcing a Platteview timeout. Kiera Busboom had three kills during that opening stretch while Chelsea Leners, Emily Allen and Ellie Jurgens had a kill each.
Out of the timeout, two kills by Jurgens and a double block by Allen and Leners extended the Beatrice lead to 13-6.
The Lady O still led 16-10 before Platteview began to make their run, scoring six of the next seven points to get within one at 17-16.
Beatrice took a timeout and would score the next there points out of the timeout to make it 20-16 and force Platteview into a timeout.
Platteview then scored six of the next seven points to take a 22-21 lead, forcing a Lady O timeout. Jaiden Coudeyras would tie the game with a kill out of the timeout, but Platteview scored the next three points to win the set 25-22.
Platteview's momentum continued as they build an 8-2 lead early in the second set. Beatrice would score eight of the next 11 points behind three kills from Emily Allen and a kill each by Annie Gleason and Jurgens. That got Beatrice within one at 11-10.
Platteview rebuilt their lead to 17-12, but Beatrice would fight back to tie it at 21-21. Jurgens had two kills during the run and combined with Allen for a block. Allen and Gleason also had a kill each while Addie Hatcliff had an ace serve.
Beatrice had a chance for set point when they were up 24-23 and then again at 25-24, but Platteview would score three straight to win the set 27-25 and go up 2-0 in the match.
The third set was all Beatrice. They vaulted out to an 8-2 lead early behind two ace serves by Coudeyras, four kills by Kiera Busboom and a kill by Jurgens.
After a Platteview timeout, five straight points to make it 13-2. Busboom had two kills during that run and Jurgens and Gleason combined for a block.
With the score 13-4, Beatrice would go on another 4-0 run with Hatcliff registering two ace serves. That made it 17-4 and Beatrice would coast to the 25-9 win from there.
The fourth set was tied 5-5 early, but Platteview scored four straight to make it 9-5 and force a Lady O timeout. They then scored four of the next five to extend their lead to 13-6.
They continued to lead 18-12, forcing another Beatrice timeout. Beatrice would get back in it with four straight points out of the timeout to make it 18-16.
Platteview would then extend their lead to 22-18 before Beatrice scored three of the next four points to make it 23-21. Platteview called a timeout and then would score two straight points to win the set 25-21 and claim the match 3-1.
Busboom led the way for Beatrice with nine kills while Jurgens had eight, Allen had six, Gleason had five, Coudeyras had two and Hananh Ray, Addie Hatcliff and Chelsea Leners had one kill each. Coudeyras had 28 assists.
Hatcliff, Coudeyras and Jurgens had two ace serves each while Ray and Busboom had an ace each.
Defensively, Gleason had five total blocks while Busboom and Leners had two each and Jurgens, Busboom and Allen had one each. Hatcliff had 30 digs, Ray had 25 digs Jurgens had 18 digs and Coudeyras had 14 digs.
Beatrice is now 3-3 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday at the Wahoo Neumann Invite.
Other Sunland volleyball scores
Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Fairbury, 25-7, 25-3
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21
Lourdes CC def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-20
Palmyra def. JCC, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 (3-0)