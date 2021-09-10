Lady O falls at home to Platteview

Platteview rebuilt their lead to 17-12, but Beatrice would fight back to tie it at 21-21. Jurgens had two kills during the run and combined with Allen for a block. Allen and Gleason also had a kill each while Addie Hatcliff had an ace serve.

Beatrice had a chance for set point when they were up 24-23 and then again at 25-24, but Platteview would score three straight to win the set 27-25 and go up 2-0 in the match.

The third set was all Beatrice. They vaulted out to an 8-2 lead early behind two ace serves by Coudeyras, four kills by Kiera Busboom and a kill by Jurgens.

After a Platteview timeout, five straight points to make it 13-2. Busboom had two kills during that run and Jurgens and Gleason combined for a block.

With the score 13-4, Beatrice would go on another 4-0 run with Hatcliff registering two ace serves. That made it 17-4 and Beatrice would coast to the 25-9 win from there.

The fourth set was tied 5-5 early, but Platteview scored four straight to make it 9-5 and force a Lady O timeout. They then scored four of the next five to extend their lead to 13-6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They continued to lead 18-12, forcing another Beatrice timeout. Beatrice would get back in it with four straight points out of the timeout to make it 18-16.