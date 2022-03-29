Lady O falls at home to Waverly

The Beatrice girls soccer team was in action at home Monday night against Waverly.

The Lady O feel to Waverly 2-0 at the House of Orange.

Despite the loss, head coach Bryan Heinz said he was pleased with his team's effort.

"With having such a small team this year we've been taking a one game approach and fixing the little things that we need to each game," Heinz said. "And the way that some of our very young athletes -- some new to soccer yet starting varsity -- are really picking up the game and really sinking into their role in this program."

Heinz said the fact that just two goals were scored in the game tells him that his team is truly figuring out their defensive rotations and communications. He said the first goal was just an incredible individual effort from Waverly.

"The way relief forward she just out-muscled our center backs and found herself with the ball about 10 ft from my goalkeeper," Heinz said.

The second goal came in the second half when Waverly had the wind at their back.

"One of their midfield players was able to get a shot off from the center of the field at the top of the 18 and the wind just carried it over my goalkeeper," Heinz said.

The Lady O entered the game against Waverly shorthanded as Aaron Ware was out with a concussion. Heinz said that put his team in "minor panic mode" because Ware is a vital part of their core midfield, so they had to move some players around. Lupita Cuevas sank into holding the mid position.

"(Lupita Cuevas) did a very good job defensively and yet found herself on the ball offensively as much as possible," Heinz said. "After that type of display of play, that will probably be a move that is more permanent. We talked with her after the game and she feels very comfortable continuing in that position as we move forward."

Heinz said senior center back Jaidyn Vanschoiack also did a good job keeping her back line organized.

"She kept them in good positioning and good rotations as we talked about prior to the match, complementing both of my outside backs and sent her back as they all played as a unit," Heinz said.

Overall, Heinz said the coaching staff was pleased with how his team came out and played, saying there's just a few minor details they have to iron out.

"We need to get a little more aggressive and continue to increase our communication," Heinz said. "And now that the defensive side of the ball is coming together, we need to get our cohesiveness within our midfield to continue to look to attack and switch the point of attack through possession not long balls."

The match against Waverly was the fifth of the season for the Beatrice girls. They opened against Trailblazer Conference front runner Platteview and lost 7-0. Heinz said his team played well until fatigue set in, which he said can be expected when you only have 14 varsity players.

The Lady O then traveled to a tournament where they opened against Class A team Papillion-LaVista and fell 10-0. In the next game of that tournament, they played Schuyler and won 3-1.

Beatrice's next match was against defending state runner-up Norris. On a cold and windy evening at Norris, the Lady O fell to the Titans 10-0.

The first home match of the season was on Saturday against Lincoln Lutheran, which is another team in the Class B top five. Beatrice lost 6-0.

Heinz is glad his team gets a nice break now to recover and get some players back. They won't be in action again until April 7 when they travel to Auburn. They then travel to Crete on April 9 before returning home to play Ralston on April 11.

"We've got four games of great competition that I believe are very highly winnable," Heinz said. "We just need to come out with confidence and aggression and execute to our potential."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.