Lady O falls in Trailblazer final

The Wahoo girls basketball team threw a junk defense at Beatrice to start Saturday's Trailblazer Conference Tournament final in Wahoo.
It didn't quite work. The Class B No. 6 Lady Orange scored two quick three-pointers.
But the Warriors (10-6) adjusted on defense and held Beatrice to 10 first-half points en route to a 46-35 win in this, the first year of the Trailblazer Conference.
"It feels really good (and) that was a goal of ours," Wahoo coach Linda Walker said of the title. "I just thought our girls played well together and communicated on the floor and our defense was strong."
Junior Karley Golladay scored 20 points to lead Wahoo, which played without starting guard Taylor Lubben because of injury.
Walker said the bench stepped up in a big way. The Warriors also hit their free throws, making 21 of 33. Golladay made 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
Autumn Iversen added 15 points for Wahoo, while Morgan Mahoney finished with 11 for Beatrice, which had won 12 straight entering Saturday.
Wahoo also defeated Class B No. 2 Norris earlier in the season.
Beatrice was led by Morgan Mahoney's 11 points while Chelsea Leners had six, Riley Schwisow and Ellie Jurgens had five each, Addie Hatcliff had three, Nevaeh Martinez and Hailey Schaaf had two each and Mak Hatcliff had one.
The Lady O will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Class B No. 2 Norris.
Orangemen win third place game
The Beatrice boys team won their third place game over Plattsmouth 59-38 Saturday at Wahoo High School.
The Orangemen jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter and extended that lead to 34-15 at half time. They continued to lead 47-25 after three quarters before going on to win 59-38.
Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 23 points while Bennett Crandall had 10 points. Jace Pethoud had seven, Devin Smith had six, Bryant Jurgens had four, Kaden Glynn had three and Luke Feist, Drew Gleason and Simon Kuol had two each.
The Orangemen will also travel to Norris on Tuesday night.
Other Sunland scores
Girls
PALMYRA 47, JCC 37
Palmyra 7 13 16 11 -- 47
Johnson CC 9 13 9 6 -- 37
Palmyra--Whyman 17, Gabriel 12, Ptacnik 10, Davis 4, Boyte 2, Busch 2.
Johnson CC--Plager 21, Berkebile 9, Harrifield 4, Sa. Rother 2, Swanda 1.
SANDY CREEK 47, FAIRBURY 45
Fairbury 7 10 19 9 -- 45
Sandy Creek 17 14 2 14 -- 47
Fairbury--Smith 10, Biehl 3, Martin 1, Novotny 7, Starr 24.
Sandy Creek--stats not provided
CROSS COUNTY 40, MERIDIAN 27
Meridian 13 2 6 6 -- 27
Cross County 10 8 13 9 -- 40
Meridian--Pribyl 2, Kort 11, Ward 4, Schropfer 6, Stewart 4.
Cross County--Mentink 7, Anderson 17, Stratman 14, Sandell 2..
DILLER-ODELL 40, FREEMAN 28
Freeman 5 10 5 8 -- 28
Diller-Odell 12 9 12 7 -- 40
Freeman--Anderson 14, Haner 1, Bures 13.
Diller-Odell--Meyerle 4, A. Heidemann 15, K. Heidemann 13, Saathof 3, M. Swanson 3, L. Swanson 2.
MERIDIAN 45, EXETER-MILLIGAN 43
Meridian 5 18 7 15 -- 45
Exeter-Milligan 13 2 17 11 -- 43
Meridian--Kort 12, Ward 10, Schropfer 7, Steward 6, Pribyl 5, S. Schwisow 3, Woitalewicz 2.
Exeter-Milligan--Jansky 12, Papik 10, Turrubiates 10, Olsen 7, J. Kanode 4.
PAWNEE CITY 48, FRIEND 8
Friend 6 0 2 0 -- 8
Pawnee City 15 13 12 8 -- 48
Friend--Lawyer 4, Brandt 2, Kraus 2.
Pawnee City--E. Lytle 2, S. de Koning 2, Gottula 2, Tegtmeier 4, Mal. Branek 6, R. de Koning 4, Schmutz 2, Branch 12, M. Lytle 6, Mad. Branek 8.
SOUTHERN 46, JOHNSON-BROCK 24
Southern 11 10 7 18 -- 46
Johnson-Brock 6 6 6 6 -- 24
Southern--K. Klover 15, Cooper 8, Wegner 8, Troxel 6, A. Klover 5, Smith 4.
Johnson-Brock--Koehler 12, Sandfort 6, Buchmeier 4, Knippelmeyer 2.
STERLING 57, LEWISTON 26
Lewiston 3 8 8 7 -- 26
Sterling 21 7 20 9 -- 57
Lewiston--K. Sanders 10, M. Sanders 5, Weyers 9, Christen 2.
Sterling--Richardson 5, Wingert 4, Dolbow 2, Ludemann 9, Janssen 3, Goracke 2, Walters 7, Wusk 8, Boldt 13, Harms 4.
LOURDES CC 52, TRI COUNTY 12
Tri County 4 4 0 4 -- 12
Lourdes CC 14 17 21 0 -- 52
Tri County--Holtmeier 6, Chapman 2, Brown 4.
Lourdes CC--Fulton 11, Welsh 4, Em. Heng 8, El. Heng 2, Meyer 9, Fulton 6, McGowen 12.
MILFORD 50, WILBER-CLATONIA 19
Milford 16 11 14 9 -- 50
Wilber-Clatonia 2 6 7 4 -- 19
Milford--Stutzman 8, Kontor 3, Kepler 17, Mowinkel 2, Piening 4, Klug 6, Roth 6, Stelling 1, Houk 2, Richards 1.
Wilber-Clatonia--Sand 3, Honea 12, Oliver 2, Ehlers 2.
Boys
FREEMAN 55, DILLER-ODELL 30
Freeman 10 16 17 12 -- 55
Diller-Odell 7 9 2 12 -- 30
Freeman--Wallman 8, Niles 6, Ostenhaus 2, Vetrovsky 10, H. Ruse 14, Currer 3, C. Ruse 12.
Diller-Odell--Ebeling 4, Theye 2, Faxon 2, Mohr 2, Lyons 2, Jurgens 12, Meyer 4, Sutton 2.
MILFORD 62, WILBER-CLATONIA 49
Milford 22 11 19 10 -- 62
Wilber-Clatonia 14 14 10 11 -- 49
Milford--Yeackley 5, Hartwig 9, Jakub 1, Weyand 25, Miller 2, Stutzman 18, Schluckebier 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 18, Wenz 3, Combs 12, Homolka 14, Kracke 2.
STERLING 48, LEWISTON 33
Sterling 15 11 9 13 -- 48
Lewiston 12 10 3 8 -- 33
Sterling--stats not provided.
Lewiston--Salts 2, Barker 19, Janssen 6, McHenry 4, Christen 2.