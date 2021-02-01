Lady O falls in Trailblazer final

The Wahoo girls basketball team threw a junk defense at Beatrice to start Saturday's Trailblazer Conference Tournament final in Wahoo.

It didn't quite work. The Class B No. 6 Lady Orange scored two quick three-pointers.

But the Warriors (10-6) adjusted on defense and held Beatrice to 10 first-half points en route to a 46-35 win in this, the first year of the Trailblazer Conference.

"It feels really good (and) that was a goal of ours," Wahoo coach Linda Walker said of the title. "I just thought our girls played well together and communicated on the floor and our defense was strong."

Junior Karley Golladay scored 20 points to lead Wahoo, which played without starting guard Taylor Lubben because of injury.

Walker said the bench stepped up in a big way. The Warriors also hit their free throws, making 21 of 33. Golladay made 10 in the fourth quarter alone.

Autumn Iversen added 15 points for Wahoo, while Morgan Mahoney finished with 11 for Beatrice, which had won 12 straight entering Saturday.

Wahoo also defeated Class B No. 2 Norris earlier in the season.