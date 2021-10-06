Lady O falls to Hastings, Northwest

HASTINGS -- The Beatrice volleyball team traveled to Hastings fro a triangular on Tuesday and lost bot of their matches.

Hastings beat Beatrice in three sets 25-18, 19-25, 25-22 before Class B No. 8 Northwest beat the Lady O in two sets 25-15, 25-19.

Against Hastings, Ellie Jurgens had 16 kills for the Lady O while Kiera Busboom and Jaiden Coudeyras had four kills each. Annie Gleason had three kills and Chelsea Leners and Emily Allen had two kills each. Coudeyras had 28 assists.

Addie Hatcliff and Coudeyras had four ace serves each. Allen had three blocks while Busboom, Jurgens and Gleason had a block each. Hatcliff had 28 digs.

In the loss to Northwest, Jurgens had seven kills, Allen had five kills, Busboom and Gleason had four kills each and Macy Gronewold had one kill. Coudeyras had 19 assists.

Gronewold and Allen had an ace serve each while Hatcliff had 13 digs.

Beatrice also played in the Columbus Invite on Saturday and went 2-1. They won their first match of the tournament over Norfolk Catholic 13-25, 25-23, 26-24.

Busboom had 10 kills for against Norfolk Catholic while Allen had eight kills and Jurgens had seven kills. Gleason had three kills, Avery Martin had two kills and Leners had one kill. Coudeyras had 26 assists.

Jurgens and Leners had one ace serve each. Allen had five blocks, Gleason had two blocks and Busboom, Jurgens and Martin had one block each. Hatcliff had 26 digs and Jurgens had 17 digs.

Beatrice won their next match over Hastings 25-18, 27-25.

Busboom had seven kills while Allen and Gleason had six kills each. Jurgens had three kills and Hatcliff and Gronewold had one kill each. Coudeyras had 20 assists in the match.

Hatcliff had two ace serves and Busboom and Coudeyras had one ace serve each. Gleason had three blocks and Allen and Martin had two blocks each. Coudeyras had 12 digs while Jurgens had 10 digs.

In their final match of the tournament Beatrice lost to Columbus Scotus 25-22, 25-18.

Jurgens had nine kills, Busboom had eight kills, Allen had seven kills, Gleason had four kills, Coudeyras had two kills and Hatcliff and Leners had one kill each. Coudeyras had 28 assists.

Hatcliff had an ace serve while Allen had a block. Hatcliff and Coudeyras had 12 digs each while Jurgens had 11 digs.

Prior to the Columbus Invite, Beatrice played in a triangular at Seward. They lost both matches to Seward and York 2-0.

Beatrice is now 7-14 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Other Tuesday volleyball scores Auburn def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 (3-0) Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13 (3-0) Fairbury def. Southern, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 (3-0) Meridian def. Hampton, 25-27, 25-13, 25-17 (2-1) Meridian def. High Plains 25-17, 25-17 (2-0) Norris def. Blair, 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 (3-0) Sterling def. College View, 25-12, 25-11 (2-0) Sterling def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-7 (2-0) Lewiston def. College View, 25-17, 25-22 (2-0) Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 17-15 (3-2)

