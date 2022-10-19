Lady O falls to Norris, Lincoln Lutheran

The Beatrice volleyball team had a tough task Tuesday night, hosting two of the best teams in the state.

In the nightcap of a triangular with Norris and Lincoln Lutheran, the Lady O fell to Class B No. 4 ranked Norris in two sets 25-22, 25-15.

In the first set, Norris rallied out to an early 7-2 lead behind two kills from Anna Jelinek, a kill each by Lexis Hasselbalch and Anistyn Rice and a double block by Rice and Gracie Kircher.

After a timeout, Norris scored seven of the next eight points to make it 13-2.

The Lady Titans still led 18-8 before Beatrice started to make a move. They scored eight of the next 10 points to make it 20-16, forcing a Norris timeout.

Norris scored two straight out of the timeout, but Beatrice came back with five straight points behind a kill each from Ellie Jurgens and Kiera Busboom as well as two team blocks.

The score was 22-20, forcing Norris into their second time out. Emily Allen got a kill out of the timeout to make it a one point game.

Jelinek go ta kill to extend Norris' lead to 23-21. A Norris error then made it 23-22, but two Beatrice errors would give Norris the 25-22 win in the first set.

In the second set, Norris vaulted out to a 6-1 lead behind kills from Kircher, Rice and Celia Spilker.

Beatrice got back within three and 8-5, but two straight points by Norris made it 10-5 and forced the Lady O into their first timeout.

Beatirce got back within three and 11-8, but Norris re-extended the lead to 17-10, forcing Beatrice into their second timeout.

Beatrice got back within six at 19-13, but never closer as Norris went on to win 25-15, completing the sweep.

Jelinek had eight kills for Norris in the match while Hasselbalch and Kircher had six kills each, Rice had three kills and Grayson Piening, Celia Spilker and Kendall Cose had one kill each.

Alivia Hausmann had 14 assists and Kircher had nine assists. Rice and Kircher had two blocks each.

Beatrice's first match wasn't any easier. Lincoln Lutheran came into the match as the only undefeated team in the state and ranked No. 1 in Class C2.

The Lady O fell to Lincoln Lutheran in two sets 25-15, 25-16.

Norris also fell to Lincoln Lutheran in the middle match of the triangular in three sets 28-26, 18-25, 25-18.

Jelinek had 13 kills in the match against Lincoln Lutheran while Kircher had 12, Hasselbalch and Rice had five each, Spilker had four and Piening and Cose had one each. Hausmann had 16 assists.

Rice had four blocks, Kircher had three blocks, Hasselbalch had two blocks and Cose had one block. Jelinek had 20 digs and Hausmann had 15 digs.

Beatrice is now 11-16 on the season and will wrap up their regular season Thursday night when they host Nebraska City. Norris is now 25-7 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Crete.

Beatrice and Norris will both compete in the B-5 Subdistrict on Tuesday along with Crete.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Diller-Odell def. JCC 25-12, 25-21, 25-13 Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19 Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 Falls City Sacred Heart def. HTRS 17-25, 25-17, 25-15 Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 Johnson-Brock def. HTRS, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15 Lourdes CC def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8 Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 Lourdes CC def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10 Meridian def. Exeter-Milligan, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-12 Southern def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-14 Sterling def. Southern, 25-18, 25-22 Tri County def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-13 Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25 Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19