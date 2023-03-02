LINCOLN -- The Beatrice girls rallied to take a five point lead early in the fourth quarter in their state quarterfinal game against Sidney on Thursday, but they couldn't quite finish the job.

Beatrice, the No. 6 seed in Class B, fell to No. 3 seed Sidney 43-37 Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. With the loss, the Lady O season comes to an end.

Sidney jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first quarter and led 25-18 at the half.

Beatrice amped up their defense in the third quarter and finally saw some shots fall as they rallied to take a 30-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Beatrice scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 34-29.

The Lady O still clung to a 35-33 lead midway through the fourth, but a big moment came when senior point guard Riley Schwisow was called for a charging foul with 3:35 left in the fourth. It was Schwisow's fifth foul.

Sidney would take advantage and gain a 38-37 lead with 1:23 left. The Lady O then turned the ball over and were forced to foul.

Sidney made both free throws to make it 40-37. Beatrice turned it over again on the in-bounds and were forced to foul again. Sidney extended their lead to two possessions and would hang on to win 43-37.

Despite her early departure, Schwisow still led the Lady O in scoring with 15 points while Addie Hatcliff had eight, Ellie Jurgens and Kiera Busboom had five points each and Annie Gleason and Avery Barnard had three points each.

Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting a 17-5 record.

