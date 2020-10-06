Lady O falls to Wahoo in subdistrict semis

FIRTH -- The Beatrice softball team fell into a deep hole early against Wahoo on Tuesday and couldn't crawl all the way out in the B-5 Subdistrict semifinals
After falling behind 10-0, Beatrice battled back to within four runs late, but eventually fell to Wahoo 14-10 at Norris High School. The win eliminated Beatrice from the subdistrict tournament and their postseason fate now comes down to how things shake out in other subdistricts.
Wahoo advanced to play Norris in the subdistrict championship game Tuesday night and needed to beat Norris twice.
Beatrice found themselves down 10-0 to Wahoo Tuesday after just 1.5 innings. Two solo home runs started the rally for the Warriors in the first inning. An error, a double and three singles led to three more runs, making it 5-0.
Wahoo still wasn't quite done in the first inning. A single and a wild pitch led to two more runs, making it 7-0 after a half inning.
Hoping to answer in the bottom of the first, Beatrice got two base runners on, but couldn't score them. The Warriors connected for a three run home run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 10-0.
The Lady O got three of those runs back in the bottom of the second. Jaiden Vanschoiack singled to lead off the inning and Jordyn Vanschoiack was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Both would eventually score on Morgan Mahoney's two out, two RBI single.
Mahoney would then score on Avery Barnard's RBI triple, making it 10-3 after two innings.
Two singles and a double led to two more runs for Wahoo in the top of the third, making it 12-3.
In the bottom of the third, Rylee Pangborn singled and both Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laney Workman were hit by pitches to load the bases with two out.
A wild pitch allowed one run to score, but a second runner trying to score on the same play was tagged out at home, keeping the score at 12-4 after three innings.
Avery Barnard then led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to make it 12-5 after four innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Jaidyn Vanschoiack led off by getting hit with a pitch. With two outs, Workman walked and Mahoney singled to load the bases.
A wild pitch allowed one run to score and a two RBI single by Barnard cut the Lady O deficit to 12-8 after five innings.
A single and two doubles led to two big insurance runs for Wahoo in the top of the sixth inning, extending their lead to 14-8.
Beatrice would be unable to score in the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh, Laney Workman walked and scored on Barnard's two run home run to make it 14-10. Beatrice would be unable to get the rally restarted, though, making the final score 14-10.
Beatrice had 11 hits in the game. Avery Barnard had five of those hits, including two home runs, a triple and two singles. She had six RBI's and two runs scored. Rylee Pangborn and Riley Schwisow had a single each.
Mahoney had two singles, three RBI's and two runs scored while Jaidyn Vanschoiack had two singles and two runs scored.
Rylee Pabgborn and Riley Schwisow combined to pitch the game for the Lady O.
Beatrice falls to 17-11 on the season after the loss.
Fairbury, Freeman reach district final games
The Fairbury and Freeman softball teams will both play in district final games with a chance to advance to the Class C State Tournament.
Fairbury is the No. 2 seed in Class C and they will play No. 15 seed FCEMF in a best of three series on Friday at the Fairbury softball complex. A win would qualify Fairbury to state. They are the defending Class C State Champions.
Fairbury hosted the C-6 Subdistrict on Monday and won their first round game 12-0 over Pierce. They then beat Highway 91 18-1 in their championship game.
Freeman is the No. 11 seed in Class C and they will play sixth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia at noon on Friday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. That is also a best of three series with the winner advancing to state.
Freeman played in the C-3 subdistrict hosted by Bishop Neumann on Monday. They defeated Southern 4-3 in the first round, but lost to top-seeded Bishop Neumann 3-2 in the subdistrict final. Freeman was able to advance to a district final game due to their wildcard points.
