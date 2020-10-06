Lady O falls to Wahoo in subdistrict semis

FIRTH -- The Beatrice softball team fell into a deep hole early against Wahoo on Tuesday and couldn't crawl all the way out in the B-5 Subdistrict semifinals

After falling behind 10-0, Beatrice battled back to within four runs late, but eventually fell to Wahoo 14-10 at Norris High School. The win eliminated Beatrice from the subdistrict tournament and their postseason fate now comes down to how things shake out in other subdistricts.

Wahoo advanced to play Norris in the subdistrict championship game Tuesday night and needed to beat Norris twice.

Beatrice found themselves down 10-0 to Wahoo Tuesday after just 1.5 innings. Two solo home runs started the rally for the Warriors in the first inning. An error, a double and three singles led to three more runs, making it 5-0.

Wahoo still wasn't quite done in the first inning. A single and a wild pitch led to two more runs, making it 7-0 after a half inning.

Hoping to answer in the bottom of the first, Beatrice got two base runners on, but couldn't score them. The Warriors connected for a three run home run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 10-0.