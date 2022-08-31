Lady O falls to Wahoo in wild top five clash

It was a wild night at Kiwanis Field between Tuesday night between two Class B powerhouses.

Class B No. 5 Beatrice fell to No. 1 Wahoo 13-12 in eight innings.

Early on, it was all Wahoo when they jumped out to an 8-0 lead and were thinking about a potential run-rule win. Beatrice fought all the way back to take an 11-9 lead. Wahoo then regained a 12-11 lead before Beatrice rallied to tie it in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In extra innings, Wahoo was able to scratch their run across the plate in the top of the eighth, but Beatrice came up just short in the bottom half of the inning, ending the game.

Beatrice head coach Gary Lytle said nobody panicked when they fell behind 8-0.

"Wahoo has one of the best pitchers in the state and we struggled early, but I knew we would get on her eventually," Lytle said. "These girls are great. They're competitors and they're not afraid to come out here and compete. They got down, but they didn't shy away from the challenge. They stuck their nose in it and got after it."

Wahoo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The lead off hitter walked and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. A hit batsman put runners at first and second. The Lady Warriors then came up with back-to-back two-out RBI singles to make it 2-0.

A walk and a two-run home run led to two more runs for Wahoo in the bottom of the second, making it 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Wahoo would score four more runs. A single, a walk a passed ball and an error led to the first two runs. A single and a double would allow two more to score, making it 8-0.

Beatrice was down, but not out. They would start to climb back into it with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Paisley Belding singled, Sadie Hereth walked and Delanie Roeder singled to load the bases.

Jane DeBoer's double would bring all three in, making it 8-3.

The Lady O would continue to charge back into it in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Barnard led off with a single and Layla Boyko walked. Riley Schwisow's two-RBI double made it 8-5.

After a walk to Paisley Belding, Hereth's RBI single made it 8-6. Roeder's two-RBI double would then tie the game 8-8.

Beatrice wasn't done in the fifth inning. Jane DeBoer's RBI single gave the Lady O their first lead at 9-8. After a walk to Lucy DeBoer and a sacrifice bunt by Jordyn Vanschoiack, Barnard's ground out scored another run to makie it 10-8.

Wahoo would get one run back in the top of the sixth to make it 10-9. A hit batsman, and two errors led to the run.

Beatrice got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Hereth singled and courtesy runner Haley Loomis eventually scored on a Wahoo error, making it 11-9.

Wahoo would get three runs in the top of the seventh to regain the lead. A walk, a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error led to the first run. Three more singles led to two more runs, giving Wahoo a 12-11 lead.

Beatrice needed a run to tie. Lucy DeBoer led off the inning by reaching on an error and courtesy Brooke Gleason scored on Barnard's RBI double, tying the game. Beatrice would be unable to score Barnard, though, forcing extra innings.

Starting with a runner on second base, Wahoo was able to push that run across home plate to make it 13-12, but were unable to get any more runs in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Hereth's ground out would move the runner to third base, but the next two hitters would strike out, ending the game.

Beatrice's defense had five errors in the game.

"We've spent a lot of time in the cages because we weren't happy with where we were at offensively, but now we have to dial the defense in a little bit," Lytle said. "We need to be better.. We didn't give up many earned runs."

Riley Schwisow pitched 5.1 innings, giving up eight runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking four. Boyko pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking one.

"It wasn't just our defense, our pitchers struggled to hit spots tonight," Lytle said. "Riley didn't have her best stuff tonight and that happens. Layla (Boyko) spent four or five days sick last week and is just getting her feet back underneath her and she was able to give us a few good innings, but we do need to hit our spots better."

The Beatrice softball team falls to 7-3 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Scottsbluff.

