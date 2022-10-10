Lady O falls to Waverly in district final

The Beatrice softball season came to an end Saturday after two losses to Waverly in a district final series at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Beatrice fell to visiting Waverly 6-4 in the first game and then lost 15-5 in five innings in the second game, completing the sweep.

In the first game, Waverly scored three runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to build a 6-2 lead. The Lady O managed a run in the bottom of the second and another run in the bottom of the third inning to make it 6-4, but neither team would score the rest of the way.

In the second game, Waverly blasted a total of four home runs and Beatrice's offense couldn't keep pace in the 15-5 loss.

After spending most of the season in the top five of the Class B ratings, Beatrice finished the season with three straight losses dating back to last week's subdistrict loss to Norris.

Lady O head coach Gary Lytle said it was a bad time to go into a slump.

"We finished the regular season against a few pitchers that weren't quite as strong and for whatever reason, our tempo got thrown off," Lytle said. "We struggled with our bats and just weren't able to find enough offense."

Lytle said on the flip side, Waverly entered the postseason playing some of their best softball.

"They hit the ball really well," Lytle said. "Sometime it just comes down to making plays. We had opportunities. We opened the door for them in that first game by walking a couple and then we didn't make some plays. After we settled down, we didn't give up any runs. In the second game, we never really settled down. It's just a matter of getting it done and we weren't able to do that today."

Riley Schwisow pitched all seven innings of the first game, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out eight and walking four. Beatrice's defense made three errors in the game.

Schwisow also came in in relief in the second game and pitched 3.2 innings after Layla Boyko pitched the first inning.

Waverly hit four home runs in the game, including a walk-off three run home run that made it 15-5, implementing the run rule and ending Beatrice's season.

Offensively, Delanie Roeder led the way for Beatrice in the first game with a home run, two doubles, three RBI's and a run scored. Callie Schwisow had a double and a single, Jane DeBoer had a double and Avery Barnard had a single.

In the second game, Riley Schwisow had a triple, two doubles and two RBI's. Sadie Hereth had two doubles and two RBI's. Barnard had two singles and two runs scored while Roeder and Paisley Belding had a single each.

It was the last game for seniors Barnard and Riley Schwisow. Lytle said both are special kids who were strong leaders for a young team.

"Avery is solid defensively up the middle and probably hit over .600, which is pretty amazing," Lytle said. "Riley isn't a pitcher, but she comes out and pitches for us and did a pretty good job. She gave everything she had out there and I think she also hit between .450 and .500 and hit 10 home runs. So they are special girls and will be hard to replace."

Beatrice's third senior, Madison Laflin, didn't get the playing time that Barnard and Schwisow got, but Lytle said she showed up to practice and kept up a good attitude throughout the season and that her presence will also be missed next year.

Despite those losses, Lytle said he's optimistic about next season and the future beyond.

"We will struggle replacing those seniors, but we still have a good young base and some young pitchers that will be available," Lytle said. "So next year's group will be good, too, and will have a chance to do something."