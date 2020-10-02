Lady O falls to York, Seward

The Beatrice volleyball team dropped a pair of matches during a home triangular against York and Seward on Thursday.

The Lady O fell to York in three sets 24-26, 25-21, 25-20 before losing to Seward in two sets 25-19, 25-10.

In the first set against York, Beatrice fell behind 8-4 early on, forcing an early timeout. York scored one more point out of the timeout, but three straight points by the Lady O, including kills from Avery Gaertig and Hailey Schaaf, got Beatrice back within two at 9-7.

York extended their lead back to four at 11-7, but Beatrice would then score seven of the games next eight points to take a 14-12 lead and force a timeout by York. During that run, Church had two kills, Chelsea Leners and Ellie Jurgens had a kill each while Gaertig had an ace serve.

Out of the timeout, Gaertig had two more ace serves to extend the lead to 16-12. York finally ended the run with a point, but Beatrice would go on to score three straight points to make it 19-13, forcing another timeout. Mak Hatcliff had an ace serve and Church had a kill during that run.

York fought all the way back to tie the set at 23-23. The score was still tied 24-24 before two York errors gave Beatrice the 26-24 win.