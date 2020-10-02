Lady O falls to York, Seward

The Beatrice volleyball team dropped a pair of matches during a home triangular against York and Seward on Thursday.
The Lady O fell to York in three sets 24-26, 25-21, 25-20 before losing to Seward in two sets 25-19, 25-10.
In the first set against York, Beatrice fell behind 8-4 early on, forcing an early timeout. York scored one more point out of the timeout, but three straight points by the Lady O, including kills from Avery Gaertig and Hailey Schaaf, got Beatrice back within two at 9-7.
York extended their lead back to four at 11-7, but Beatrice would then score seven of the games next eight points to take a 14-12 lead and force a timeout by York. During that run, Church had two kills, Chelsea Leners and Ellie Jurgens had a kill each while Gaertig had an ace serve.
Out of the timeout, Gaertig had two more ace serves to extend the lead to 16-12. York finally ended the run with a point, but Beatrice would go on to score three straight points to make it 19-13, forcing another timeout. Mak Hatcliff had an ace serve and Church had a kill during that run.
York fought all the way back to tie the set at 23-23. The score was still tied 24-24 before two York errors gave Beatrice the 26-24 win.
Beatrice got out to an 8-5 lead in the second set, forcing York to take an early timeout. Out of that timeout, Hailey Schaaf had two straight ace serves to make it 10-5.
York battled back to within two at 14-12, forcing the Lady O to take a timeout. Beatrice extended their lead back to 16-13, bur York came back with four straight points to take a 17-16 lead and force another Beatrice timeout.
Beatrice would take a 19-17 lead, forcing York to use their final timeout. Beatrice still led 21-19 before York rattled off six straight points to win 25-21, tying the match at 1-1.
Support Local Journalism
Three ace serves by Mak Hatcliff and a kill by Schaaf got Beatrice out to an early 5-2 lead in the third set. Two kills by Schaaf and another kill by Jurgens allowed Beatrice to maintain that lead at 9-5.
York went on a run from their, cutting their deficit to 12-11 and forcing the Lady O to take a timeout. They took a brief one point lead before Beatrice scored three straight to make it 15-13, forcing a York timeout.
York scored seven of the next 10 points to regain a 20-18 lead, forcing Beatrice into another timeout. York would finish the set on a 5-2 run to win the set 25-20, giving them the 2-1 win in the match.
Jurgens led the way for Beatrice against York with seven kills while Gaertig and Schaaf had five kills each, Church had four kills, Leners had three kills and Mak Hatcliff had one kill. Jaiden Coudeyras had 23 assists.
From the service line, Hatcliff had four aces while Gaertig and Schaaf had three aces each. Sadie Glynn had two aces and Coudeyras had one ace.
Defensively, Mak Hatcliff had 16 digs while Coudeyras had 11 digs and Gaertig had 10 digs.
In the loss to Seward, Jurgens had nine kills while Schaaf and Church had four kills each. Gaertig and Leners had two kills each. Coudeyras had 20 assists.
Beatrice had no ace serves and no blocks in the match. Mak Hatcliff had 15 digs.
The Lady O is now 10-6 on the season and will be in action again and will travel to the Columbus Invite on Saturday.
Other Sunland scores
Diller-Odell def. Dorchester, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0)
Diller-Odell def. Meridian, 25-13, 25-11 (2-0)
Meridian def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-11 (2-0)
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 (3-0)
Freeman def. Southern, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
Palmyra def. Freeman, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19 (2-1)
Palmyra def. Southern, 16-25, 25-14, 25-23 (2-1)
Weeping Water def. Lewiston, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!