Lady O finishes 2nd at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls track and field team finished second at the Norris Invite on Thursday while the boys team finished seventh.

The Lady O's team score of 81 was bested only by Northwest's score of 101. The Norris girls were third with 74, Elkhorn North was fourth with 72 and Seward was fifth with 74. There was a total of 11 teams.

The Beatrice boys had 34 points. Norris won the meet with 86 while Northwest was second with 81, Seward was third with 70, Aurora was fourth with 66, Boys Town was fifth with 47 and Elkhorn North was sixth with 38.

Morgan Mahoney led the way for Beatrice. She had a first place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51. She also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.94.

Jaelynn Kosmos was able to finish third in the long jump and third in the triple jump while Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished first in the discus with a throw of 111-9.

In the pole vault, Taylor Oblinger finished third and Makenna Blum finished fourth. Avery Barnard finished fifth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Addie Hatcliff finished second in the 1,600-meter run.