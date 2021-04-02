Lady O finishes 2nd at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls track and field team finished second at the Norris Invite on Thursday while the boys team finished seventh.
The Lady O's team score of 81 was bested only by Northwest's score of 101. The Norris girls were third with 74, Elkhorn North was fourth with 72 and Seward was fifth with 74. There was a total of 11 teams.
The Beatrice boys had 34 points. Norris won the meet with 86 while Northwest was second with 81, Seward was third with 70, Aurora was fourth with 66, Boys Town was fifth with 47 and Elkhorn North was sixth with 38.
Morgan Mahoney led the way for Beatrice. She had a first place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.51. She also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.94.
Jaelynn Kosmos was able to finish third in the long jump and third in the triple jump while Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished first in the discus with a throw of 111-9.
In the pole vault, Taylor Oblinger finished third and Makenna Blum finished fourth. Avery Barnard finished fifth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Addie Hatcliff finished second in the 1,600-meter run.
Ashlynn Zarybnicky finished sixth in the 100-meter dash, Mak Hatcliff finished sixth in the 800-meter run, Josie Frerichs finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run and Riley Schwisow finished sixth in the 300-hurdles.
The 400-relay team of Ashlynn Zarybnicky, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished second while the 3,200-meter relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras finished fifth.
The 1,600-relay team of Ellie Jurgens, Josie Frerichs, Addie Perrett and Delanie Roeder finished sixth.
On the boys side, Diego Rodriguez had a huge day finishing first in three events. He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12, the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67 and the high jump with a jump of 6-04.
Cole Maschmann finished sixth in the 800-meter run, Preston Witulski finished sixth in the pole vault and Jackson Zhang finished sixth in the discus. The 3,200-relay team of Cole Maschmann, Jacoby Hamm, Dawson Loomis and Evan Coon finished sixth.
Personal best performances include Morgan Mahoney in the 100 and 200; Avery Barnard in the 100 and 200; Ashlynn Zarybnicky in the 100; Ellie Jurgens in the 400; Chelsea Leners in the 800; Jaiden Coudeyras in the 800; Addie Hatcliff in the 1,600; Josie Frerichs in the 3,200; Addie Perrett in the 3,200; Taylor Oblinger in the pole vault, Makenna Blum in the pole vault, Jordyn Kleveland in the pole vault; Jaelynn Kosmos in the long jump and triple jump; Rylee Pangborn in the discus and shot, Laney Workman in the discus and shot and the 3,200-meter relay team.
Personal best boys performances include ElliotJurgens in the 100 and 200; Diego Rodriguez in the 100, 200 and high jump; Taylor Schaaf in the 100 and 200; Cole Maschmann in the 800; Jacob Baehr in the 800; Jacoby Hamm in the 1600; Brock Ostdiek in the 110-hurdles; Evan Coon in pole vault and the 3,200-meter relay team.
The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Waverly Invite.
NORRIS INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 96, Northwest 81, Seward 70, Aurora 66, Boys Town 47, Elkhorn 38, Beatrice 34, Crete 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Elkhorn North 25, Ashland-Greenwood 12.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :11.12; 2. Murray, Boys Town, :11.25; 3. Meyer, Norris, :11.26; 200--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, :22.67; 2. Meyer, Norris, :23.07; 3. Wieseman, Elkhorn, :23.20; 400--1. Schanou, Seward, :52.28; 2. Sheeks, Northwest, :53.62; 3. Duncan, Seward, :54.13; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:07.62; 2. Salter, Northwest, 2:11.38; 3. Otterberg, Elkhorn, 2:12.28; 1,600--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:57.65; 2. Walford, Northwest, 4:58.97; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:59.51; 3,200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:30.71; 2. Smith, Boys Town, 10:32.70; 3. Pittman, Norris, 10:38.68; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :15.23; 2. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.67; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, :16.03; 300 hurdles--1. Medill, Norris, :41.70; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :42.19; 3. Krieser, Crete, :42.26; 400 relay--1. Boys Town (Bolton, Murray, Pendles, Smith), :44.38; 2. Crete, :46.01; 3. Seward, :46.48; 1,600 relay--1. Norris (Flanders, Cerny, Bell, Cooper), 3:39.59; 2. Northwest, 3:40.64; 3. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:41.21; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Pittman, Croteua, Boonstra, Cooper), 8:41.62; 2. Northwest, 8:48.72; 3. Seward, 9:04.38;
high jump--1. Rodriguez, Beatrice, 6-4; 2. Bills, Elkhorn, 6-4; 3. Owens, Aurora, 5-10; pole vault--1. Carlson, Aurora, 13-3; 2. Knott, Seward, 12-9; 3. Mosley, Northwest, 11-9; long jump--1. Medill, Norris, 21-5 1/2; 2. Smith, Boys Town, 21-4; 3. Rice, Norris, 20-5 1/4; triple jump--1. Brandt, Northwest, 41-11; 2. Staehr, Aurora, 41-6 3/4; 3. Heinrich, Norris, 38-10 1/4; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 158-9; 2. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 157-1; 3. Griffith, Aurora, 154-4; shot put--1. Griffith, Aurora, 52-2; 2. Elge, Aurora, 50-10 1/2; 3. Ballard, Boys town, 49-0 1/2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Northwest 101, Beatrice 81, Norris 74, Elkhorn North 72, Seward 64, Aurora 40, Elkhorn 33, Lincoln Lutheran 32, Ashland-Greenwood 14, Crete 8, Boys Town 8.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.51; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.75; 3. Crosby, Aurora, :12.91; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.94; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.03; 3. Ubanski, Northwest, :26.81; 400--1. Mader, Northwest, 1:01.55; 2. Roby, Northwest, 1:03.70; 3. Baasch, Northwest, 1:04.81; 800--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:23.91; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:24.45; 3. Mader, Northwest, 1:27.39; 1,600--1. Thomas, Norris, 5:47.27; 2. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:49.23; 3. Hughes, Seward, 5:53.80; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:08.59; 2. Mead, Elkhorn North, 12:26.28; 3. Beisel, Seward, 12:34.41; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.49; 2. Kratovchvil, Seward, :16.65; 3. Fahrnbruch, Aurora, :16.98; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :48.15; 2. Adam, Crete, :50.57; 3. Kratochvil, Seward, :51.30; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Mings, Baasch, Urbanski, Roby), :51.84; 2. Beatrice, :52.74; 3. Norris, :52.78; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 4:16.12; 2. Northwest, 4:20.24; 3. Elkhorn, 4:22.47; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn (Yardley, Rease, Metschke, Hartman), 10:14.34; 2. Seward, 10:30.27; 3. Northwest, 10:31.04;
high jump--1. Ringler, Seward, 4-8; 2. Hrbek, Elkhorn North, 4-8; 3. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 4-8; pole vault--1. Knust, Aurora, 10-0; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 9-2; 3. Oblinger, Beatrice, 9-2; long jump--1. Ringler, Seward, 15-10 3/4; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, 15-10 1/4; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-9; triple jump--1. Thomas, Elkhorn, 34-10 1/4; 2. Erickson, Aurora, 34-6 1/2; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 32-2 1/4; discus--1. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 111-9; 2. Clark, Northwest, 105-9 1/2; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 105-1; shot put--1. Caspersen, Northwest, 41-4 1/2; 2. Kircher, Norris, 38-7; 3. Burbach, Norris, 38-0 1/4.