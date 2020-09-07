Lady O finishes 3rd at home invite

The Beatrice volleyball team went 2-1 at their home invite on Saturday, which was good enough for third place.
Beatrice won their first match against Omaha Duchesne in straight sets 25-14, 25-22.
Kaitlyn Church led the way for Beatrice with 11 kills while Hailey Schaaf and Chelsea Leners had five kills each. Avery Gaertig had two kills while Sadie Glynn and Jaiden Coudeyras had one kill each. Coudeyras dished out 19 assists.
From the service line, Beatrice had five ace serves. Mak Hatcliff had three aces while Glynn had two aces.
Defensively, Schaaf and Church had a block each while Hatcliff had 12 digs.
In their second match, Beatrice fell to Elkhorn in straight sets 25-3, 25-12. Ellie Jurgens had two kills in the match while Gaertig, Schaaf, Leners and Church had one kill each. Coudeyras had six assists. Hatcliff had seven digs.
In their third place match, the Lady O defeated Aurora in three sets 25-14, 22-25, 26-24.
Church had 11 kills while Glynn had seven kills and Leners had five kills. Gaertig and Schaaf had three kills each while Jurgens had one kill. Coudeyras had 27 assists.
From the service line, Gaertig and Hatcliff had three ace serves each. Defensively, Hatcliff had 24 digs while Coudeyras had 18 digs and Gaertig had 15 digs.
Elkhorn, who is ranked No. 6 in Class B, won the Beatrice Invite with a two set win over No. 2 Waverly 25-23, 25-23 in the championship match.
Beatrice improves to 4-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Platteview.
Diller-Odell wins Freeman Invite
ADAMS -- The Diller-Odell volleyball team won three straight matches on Saturday to claim the Freeman Invite in Adams.
They won their first match over Sterling in straight sets 26-24, 25-22.
Karli Heidemann led the way for Diller-Odell with 10 kills while Madelyn Meyerle and Addison Heidemann had four kills each. Lilly Swanson had three kills and Ava Lovitt and Elecea Saathoff had two kills each. Addison Heidemann had 17 assists.
Lilly Swanson had four ace serves for the Lady Griffins. Saathoff, Karli Heidemann and Swanson had a block each while Karli Heidemann had seven digs, Meyerle had six digs and Addison Heidemann had five digs.
In their second match on Saturday, Diller-Odell defeated host team Freeman in three sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-18.
Karli Heidemann led the way again offensively with 18 kills while Meyerle and Saathoff had six kills each. Addison Heidemann and Lovitt had four kills each and Swanson had two kills. Addison Heidemann had 33 assists.
From the service line, Addison Heidemann and Lovitt had three aces each while Saathoff and Karli Heidemann had one ace each. Saathoff and Karli Heidemann had a block each while Meyerle had 13 digs, Lovitt had 11 digs and Karli Heidemann had 10 digs.
Diller-Odell won their championship match over Johnson-Brock in stwo sets 25-18, 25-18. Stats were not submitted for the championship match.
The Lady Griffins remain undefeated at 6-0 and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Falls City Sacred Heart.
Other Sunland scores
Falls City SH def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-7 (2-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16 (2-1)
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15 (2-0)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0)
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18 (2-0)
Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
Pawnee City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 25-19 (2-0)
