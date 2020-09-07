Lady O finishes 3rd at home invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice volleyball team went 2-1 at their home invite on Saturday, which was good enough for third place.

Beatrice won their first match against Omaha Duchesne in straight sets 25-14, 25-22.

Kaitlyn Church led the way for Beatrice with 11 kills while Hailey Schaaf and Chelsea Leners had five kills each. Avery Gaertig had two kills while Sadie Glynn and Jaiden Coudeyras had one kill each. Coudeyras dished out 19 assists.

From the service line, Beatrice had five ace serves. Mak Hatcliff had three aces while Glynn had two aces.

Defensively, Schaaf and Church had a block each while Hatcliff had 12 digs.

In their second match, Beatrice fell to Elkhorn in straight sets 25-3, 25-12. Ellie Jurgens had two kills in the match while Gaertig, Schaaf, Leners and Church had one kill each. Coudeyras had six assists. Hatcliff had seven digs.

In their third place match, the Lady O defeated Aurora in three sets 25-14, 22-25, 26-24.

Church had 11 kills while Glynn had seven kills and Leners had five kills. Gaertig and Schaaf had three kills each while Jurgens had one kill. Coudeyras had 27 assists.