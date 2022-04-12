Lady O finishes 4th at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys and girls track teams traveled to the Waverly Invite on Monday and the Lady O were able to finish fourth out of 12 teams.

The Beatrice girls finished with 83 points, which put them behind team champion Norris' 118 points, Elkhorn North's 116.50 points and Bennington's 88 points.

Beatrice was led by Madeline Swanson, who finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-10.

Swanson was also a member of the winning 3,200-meter relay team along with Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Addie Hatcliff. They finished with a time of 10:00.84.

Jaelynne Kosmos finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 34-05.25 and also finsihed second in the long jump with a jump of 15-10.

Morgan Mahoney finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.26 and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.70.

Avery Barnard finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.09 and third in the long jump with a jump of 16-02. Addie Hatcliff finished runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33.73.

Makenna Blum finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-04. Morgan Maschmann finished eighth in the long jump with a jump of 14-11.75.

The Lady O 1,600-relay team of Mahoney, Taylin Bent, Morgan Maschmann and Delanie Roeder finished seventh with a time of 4:23.24.

The Beatrice boys finished with a total of 18 points, which was good for ninth place.

Preston Witulski finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 13-02 while Matt Laflin finished fourth in the same event with a vault of 12-02. Witulski also finished third in the long jump with a jump of 20-09.25. Brock Ostdiek finished seventh in the discus with a throw of 124-08.

The Norris girls were led by Taylor Bredthauer, who won the 100-meter dash with a new Norris school record time of 12.12. She also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.30 as well as the long jump with a jump of 17-06.

Ellie Thomas finished runner-up in the 800-meter run for the Lady Titans with a time of 2:25.63. Thomas also finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:43.35.

Kendall Zavala finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:26.66.

Anistyn Rice finished third in the high jump for the Norris girls with a jump of 4-10. Jordyn Williams finished runner-up in the triple jump with a jump of 34-03.25 and seventh in the long jump with a jump of 15-01.

Chloe Bischoff finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06 while Calley Behrends finished seventh in the same event with a vault of 9-04.

Maisie Brown finished runner-up in the discus with a throw of 121-04 while Kate Osterhaus finished third with a throw of 109-09 and Sage Burbach finished sixth with a throw of 105-06.

Burbach finished first in the shot put with a throw of 40-09.50 while Gracie Kircher finished third with a throw of 36-07 and Kate Osterhaus finished eighth with a throw of 34-06.25.

The Norris girls 3,200-relay team of Kendall Zavala, Delaney Leyden, Laci Havlat and Ellie Thomas finished second with a time of 10:12.06.

The Norris girls 400-relay team of Jordyn Williams, Anistyn Rice, Gracie Kircher and Taylor Bredthauer finished third with a time of 52.21.

The Norris boys finished with 121.50 points, which was good enough for runner-up behind Waverly's 126.

Riley Boonstra won the 1,600-meter run for Norris with a time of 4:42.51. Mitchell Jacobs won the pole vault with a vault of 13-02.

Cooper Cerny finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.31 and third in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Trevor Ozenbaugh finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.88. Austin Madsen finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.37.

Tanner Cooper finished runner-up in the 800-meter run for Norris with a time of 1:58.29. Zach Pittman finished fifth in the same event with a time of 2:08.69 while Peyton McMurray finished sixth with a time of 2:09.10.

Pittman also finished second in 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:43.54. Eli VanBrocklin finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:12.27 and Cody Cyboron finished sixth with a time of 11:25.90.

Sam Talero finished eighth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.10. Tanner Languis finished fifth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.71 and Trent Jones finished sixth in the same event with a time of 16.93.

Jaxson Gates finished seventh in the high jump with a jump of 5-06. Micah Langston finished sixth in the long jump with a jump of 20-01.25. Dietrich Borhcardt finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 39-05 while Micah Langston finished eighth in the same event with a jump of 38-06.25.

Eli Holt finished second in the shot put with a throw of 50-02. He also finished eighth in the discus with a throw of 121-04.

The Norris boys 3,200-relay team of Sam Talero, Zach Pittman, Riley Boonstra and Tanner Cooper finished first with a time of 8:16.85.

The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Austin Madsen, Nate Bell, Blake Macklin and Tanner Cooper finished second with a time of 3:27.57.

The Norris boys and girls were also able to win the combine team championship with a total score of 239.50, which beat runner-up Elkhorn North's 208.50.

The Beatrice boys and girls track teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.

WAVERLY INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 126, Norris 121.5, Northwest 111, Elkhorn North 92, Wahoo 90.5, Bennington 35, Lincoln Christian 26, Crete 21. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :11.04; 2. Cerny, Norris, :11.31; 3. Isele, Northwest, :11.36; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.58; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.88; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.22; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.16; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.46; 3. Smith, Waverly, :52.15; 800--1. Murray, Waverly, 1:56.77; 2. Cooper, Norris, 1:58.29; 3. Bowker, Waverly, 2:06.51; 1,600--1. Boonstra, Norris, 4:42.51; 2. Ross, Elkhorn North, 4:46.90; 3. Salter, Northwest, 4:51.04; 3,200--Opp, Lincoln Christian, 10:35.07; 2. Pittman, Norris, 10:43.54; 3. Sutherland, Northwest, 10:44.48; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.34; 2. Wahoo, Fox, :15.48; 3. Retzlaff, Northwest, :16.24; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.03; 2. Diamond, Bennington, :41.13; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :41.30; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.95; 2. Northwest, :44.23; 3. Wahoo, :44.46; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:25.72; 2. Norris, 3:27.57; 3. Wahoo, 3:35.32; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (Talero, Pittman, Boonstra, Cooper), 8:16.85; 2. Waverly, 8:30.64; 3. Seward, 8:34.28. shot put--1. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 52-9; 2. Holt, Norris, 50-2; 3. Bessler, Crete, 48-10; discus--1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 160-1; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 148-10; 3. Bessler, Crete, 147-9; high jump--1. Cohen, Waverly, 6-1; 2. Scott, Waverly, 6-0; 3. Cerney, Norris, 5-10; pole vault--1. Jacobs, Norris, 13-2; 2. Vokes, Northwest, 13-2; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-2; long jump--1. Colvert, Bennington, 21-2½; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-10⅓; 3. Witulski, Beatrice, 209¼; triple jump--1. Nelson, Wahoo, 42-6; 2. Harring, Northwest, 41-4; 3. Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 40-5¼. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 118, Elkhorn North 116.5, Bennington 88, Beatrice 83, Northwest 77.16, Waverly 59.33, Seward 45, Lincoln Christian 29, Hastings 16, Ralston 15, Crete 10, Wahoo 5. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.12; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.26; 3. Urbanski, Northwest, :12.34; 2. 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.30; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.70; 3. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :25.76; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :57.65; 2. Mader, Northwest, :58.22; 3. Depalma, Waverly, :59.51; 800--1. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:23.65; 2. Thomas, Norris, 2:25.63; 3. Mader, Northwest, 2:29.72; 1,600--1. Calderon, Bennington, 5:30.72; 2. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:33.73; 3. Mead, Elkhorn North, 5:33.85; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:31.36; 2. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 11:46.51; 3. Zavala, Norris, 12:26.66; 100 hurdles--1. Krafta, Northwest, :15.88; 2. Dutoit, Eklhorn North, :16.42; 3. Maly, Crete, :16.50; 300 hurdles--1. Langford, Bennington, :48.53; 2. Miller, Seward, :49.63; 3. Clarke, Waverly, :50.04; 400 relay--1. Northwest (Urbanski, Mings, Baasch, Ray), :50.17; 2. Bennington, :50.42; 3. Norris, :52.21; 1,600 relay--1. Northwest (Mader, Urbanski, Mings, Loman), 4:11.12; 2. Elkhorn North, 4:13.85; 3. Waverly, 4:16.46; 3,200 relay-1. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Hatcliff), 10:00.84; 2. Norris, 10:12.06; 3. Waverly, 10:15.67. shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 40-9½; 2. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 37-5¼; 3. Kircher, Norris, 36-7; discus--1. Wagner, Ralston, 114-2; 2. Brown, Norris, 110-9; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 109-9; high jump--1. Anibal, Bennington, 5-2; 3. Miller, Seward, 5-0; 3. Rice, Norris, 4-10; pole vault--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 10-10; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-4; 3. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 9-10; long jump--Bredthauer, Norris, 17-6; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-10; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-7; triple jump--1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-5¼; 2. Williams, Norris, 34-3¼; 3. Middleton, Nortwest, 33-1.

