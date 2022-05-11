Lady O finishes district runner-up; Norris teams sweep titles

WAVERLY --The Beatrice girls track team finished runner-up in the B3 District Track Meet hosted by Waverly.

The Lady O finished with 91 points, which put them behind team champion Norris' 113 points. Waverly finished third with 76 and Seward was fourth with 64.

The Norris boys also finished with a team championship. Their score of 151 points beat Waverly's 140 points and Seward's 58 points.

The top three individual finishers in both the field events and running events qualify for state as well as the top two relay teams in each event.

There could be additional qualifiers based on results from across the state as the six best non-automatic individual qualifiers will will also qualify for state. The next four fastest relay teams from across the state will also qualify.

Morgan Mahoney led the way for the Lady O, qualifying for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 12.12 as well as the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 25.22.

Madeline Swanson qualified for state in the pole vault with a third place vault of 10-04 as well as the 400-meter dash with a third place time of 1:02.28.

Avery Barnard qualified in the long jump with a third place jump of 16-04.75 as well as the 100-meter dash with a third place time of 12.30. Barnard also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.65.

Jaelynne Kosmos qualified in the triple jump with a third place jump of 34-10.

The Lady O 400-meter relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Anna Gleason and Morgan Mahoney qualified with a first place time of 50.02.

The Lady O 3,200-meter relay team of Madeline Swanson, Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Addie Hatcliff qualified with a second place time of 9:53.17.

For the Beatrice boys, Preston Witulski qualified for state in the long jump with a first place jump of 22-08. He also qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 13-02.

For the Norris boys, Cooper Hausmann qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.00. He also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 22.72.

Trevor Ozenbaugh qualified for state in the 200-meter dash with a third place time of 22.82.

Norris' Mitchell Jacobs qualified for state in the pole vault with a third place vault of 12-08. Dietrich Borchardt qualified in the triple jump with a third place jump of 40-11.25.

Zach Pittman qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 50.63. Riley Boonstra qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 4:39.15 as well as the 3,200-meter run with a third place time of 10:26.33. Tanner Cooper qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 4:42.59.

Norris' Eli Holt qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 50-05. Wyatt Wubbels qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 139-08.

The Norris 400-relay team of Austin Madsen, Zach Pittman, Blake Macklin and Tanner Cooper qualified with a second place time of 3:31.65.

The Norris boys 400-relay team of Trevor Ozenbaugh, Cooper Cerny, Christian Flanders and Cooper Hausmann qualified with a second place time of 43.48.

The Norris 3,200-meter relay team of Tanner Cooper, Zach Pittman, Sam Talero and Riley Boonstra qualified with a second place time of 8:11.53.

For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer qualified for state in the long jump with a first place jump of 18-01 and the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 12.23. Bredthauer qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 25.22.

Norris' Ellie Thomas qualified for state in the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:24.45.

Kendall Zavala qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:25.51. She also qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 5:32.40.

Norris' Sage Burbach qualified for state in the shot put with a first place throw of 38-11.50 while Gracie Kircher also qualified with a second place throw of 38-11.50. Kircher also qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 121-06.

Anistyn Rice qualified in the high jump with a third place jump of 5-01.

Jordyn Williams qualified in the triple jump with a first place jump of 36-01.50. She also qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 16-10.00.

Norris' Chloe Bischoff finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-10, which is the automatic qualifying time for state.

For the Fairbury girls, Mikya Lierman qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 10-04. Jami Mans qualified in the 100-hurdles with a third place time of 16.13.

The Class A and B portion of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet will take place next Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Class C and D will take place on Friday and Saturday.

