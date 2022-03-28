Lady O finishes runner-up at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice track and field teams competed at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday and the Beatrice girls finished runner-up.

The Lady O finished with 79 points, which put them behind Elkhorn North's 110. Seward finished third with 59 points and Elkhorn was fourth with 50 points.

The Orangemen finished with 28 total points, which was good enough for eighth place. Elkhorn North won the boys team title with 117 while Elkhorn was second with 70 Seward was third with 58 and Crete was fourth with 56.

Individually for the girls, Morgan Mahoney finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.78. Mahoney also finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.67

Madeline Swanson finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.65

Avery Barnard finished fifth in the 100-mter dash with a time of 13.10 and fifth in the long jump with a jump of 16-01.

Josie Frerichs finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.22. Addison Hatcliff finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:47.11. Jaelynne Kosmos finished runner-up in the triple jump with a jump of 34-03.

Riley Schwisow finished sixth in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.59. Schwisow also finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 33-07.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Morgan Mahoney finished first with a time of 51.93.

Also finishing first was the 3,200-meter relay team of Madeline Swanson, Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Addison Perrett. They finished with a time of 10:33.14.

The Lady O 1,600-relay team of Madeline Swanson, Addie Hatcliff, Anna Gleason and Ellie Jurgens finished fourth with a time of 4:31.09.

For the Beatrice boys, Taylor Schaaf finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.99. Josiah Quinones finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.34.

Preston Witulski finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-07 and runner-up in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00. Evan Coon finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-06. Matt Laflin finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-06.

The Orangemen 3,200-meter relay team of Josiah Quinones, Tatum Thavenet, Jacob Baehr and Bryan Price finished sixth with a time of 9:38.72.

The Fairbury girls finished with 33 points, which was good enough for ninth place.

For the Fairbury girls, Jami Mans finishes second in the 100-hurdles with a time of 16.87 and fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06. Emily Huss finished third in the 100-hurdles with a time of 16.04 and fifth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 52.58. Sam Starr finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:40.52.

Allison Davis finished tied for third in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Mikya Lierman finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-meter relay team of Sam Starr, Alissa York, Lily Davis and Mikya Lierman finished fifth with a time of 11:02.73.

The Fairbury boys finished with 25 points, which was good enough for ninth place.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.69. Carel finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.93. Alex Buxton finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.96 and fifth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 46.17.

Jax Biehl finished sixth in the high jump for the Jeffs with a jump of 5-08. James Olds finished third in the long jump with a jump of 20-01.

The Beatrice track teams were originally supposed to travel to Norris on Thursday, but Norris moved their meet up to Tuesday. Since Beatrice is hosting a JV meet on Tuesday, they will not be competing at Norris. They have instead picked up another meet at Platteview on Friday.

FAIRBURY INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 117, Elkhorn 70, Seward 58, Crete 56, Lincoln Lutheran 53, David City 37, Superior 36, Beatrice 28, Fairbury 25, Sandy Creek 20, Fillmore Central 15, York 11, Conestoga 1. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100-1. Ortiz, Crete, :11.40; 2. Mountain, Elkhorn, :11.43; 3. Kracl, Crete, :11.57; 200--1. Denker, David City, :22.44; 2. McKay, David City, :23.56; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.60; 400--1. Denker, David City, :52.29; 2. Carel, Fairbury, :52.69; 3. Rinn, Elkhorn North, :53.93; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:10.85; 2. Ryker Pithan, 2:11.77; 3. Wertz, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:12.64; 1,600--1. Walters, Elkhorn, 4:44.52; 2. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 4:47.40; 3. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 4:47.95; 3,200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:27.47; 2. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:37.28; 3. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 10:45.89; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.46; 2. Miller, Superior, :15.62; 3. Buxton, Fairbury, :16.96; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.50; 2. Miller, Superior, :41.58; 3. Sukup, Seward, :44.54; 100 relay--1. Crete (J. Kracl, I. Kracl, Willey, Ortiz), :44.20; 2. Elkhorn, :44.51; 3. Superior, :45.16; 400 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Norman, Young, Rinn, Curry), 3:43.50; 2. Elkhorn, 3:43.80; 3. Seward, 3:45.01; 800 relay--1. Seward (Dyer, Peery, Classen, Nottingham), 8:38.84; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, 8:57.32; 3. Elkhorn North, 9:03.38. High jump--1. Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-7; 2. Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-0; 3. Curry, Elkhorn North, 5-8; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 14-0; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 12-0; 3. Hill, Seward, 12-0; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 21-7; 2. Willey, Crete, 20-11½; 3. Olds, Fairbury, 20-1; discus--1. Schnakenberg, Superior, 153-9; 2. Bessler, Crete, 152-8; 3. Betz, Elkhorn, 143-5; shot put--1. Ninete, Elkhorn, 49-6½; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 49-0; 3. Bessler, Crete, 48-7; triple jump--1. Johnson, Elkhorn North, 40-1½; 2. Orgibold, Elkhorn North, 39-4½; 3. Young, Elkhorn North, 38-10¾. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 110, Beatrice 79, Seward 59, Elkhorn 50, Superior 46, Lincoln Lutheran 39, David City 38, York 36, Fairbury 33, Sandy Creek 18, Conestoga 8, Fillmore Central 6, Crete 5. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.78; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, :12.91; 3. Gardner, Superior, :13.02; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.67; 2. Gardner, Superior, :26.95; 3. Schnoor, Elkhorn, :27.22; 400--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 1:03.65; 2. Larsen, Elkhorn, 1:05.05; 3. Prince, Elkhorn, 1:05.43; 800--Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:25.44; 2. Ford, Elkhorn North, 2:34.73; 3. Frerichs, Beatrice, 2:36.22; 1,600--Hirschfeld, York, 5:22.91; 2. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:34.15; 3. Ford, Elkhorn North, 5:42.07; 3,200--1. Karmazin, 11:52.60; 2. Stuckey, York, 11:56.46; 3. Greisen, Seward, 12:26.25; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.19; 2. Mans, Fairbury, :16.87; 3. Huss, Fairbury, :16.96; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :46.32; 2. Eickmeier, David City, :51.73; 3. Miller, Seward, :51.84; 100 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Roeder, Mahoney), :51.93; 2. Lincoln Lutheran, :52.28; 3. David City, :52.50; 400 relay--Elkhorn North (Sachs, Prince, Stodden, Heaney), 4:10.29; 2. Elkhorn, 4:19.89; 3. Seward, 4:27.59; 800 relay--1. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Perrett), 10:33.14; 2. Elkhorn, 10:37.33; 3. York, 10:44.14. High jump--1. Miller, Seward, 5-4; 2. Heaney, Elkhorn North, 5-2; 3. Zimmerman, Conestoga, 4-10; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-0; 3. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-0; long jump--Gardner, Superior, 17-7; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, 16-8½; 3. Wilson, Elkhorn North, 16-3½; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 139-10; 2. Hibbert, Seward, 117-0; 3. Viger, Seward, 111-3; shot put--1. Meyer, Superior, 37-3; 2. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 36-2; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 35-1½; triple jump--1. Couch, David City, 36-8¾; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-3¾; 3. Hague, Elkhorn, 33-9.

