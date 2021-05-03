Lady O finishes runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice girls tennis team hosted a doubles invite on Saturday and finished runner-up to Norris.

Shelby Buck and Haley Price played No. 1 doubles for the Lady O and finished the day with a 2-1 record, which was good enough for second place.

"Shelby and Haley played well together," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "They faced new challenges that will make them stronger players in the next few weeks."

At No. 3 doubles, Avery Plessel and Olivia Pfeiffer also finished with a 2-1 record, which was also good enough for a runner-up finish.

"Avery and Olivia tried new strategies today that they will use as tools if they need them in future matches," Strubel said.

At No. 2 doubles, the team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Romero-Benavides went 0-3.

"They gained valuable experience, though," Strubel said. "Their shots and games have improved this season and they are communicating better on the court."

Since Nebraska City could only bring two teams to the tournament, Beatrice had one more doubles team that was able to compete. JuJu Hemmingsen and Karlie Elliot went 0-3 on the day.

