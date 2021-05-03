Lady O finishes runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice girls tennis team hosted a doubles invite on Saturday and finished runner-up to Norris.
Shelby Buck and Haley Price played No. 1 doubles for the Lady O and finished the day with a 2-1 record, which was good enough for second place.
"Shelby and Haley played well together," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "They faced new challenges that will make them stronger players in the next few weeks."
At No. 3 doubles, Avery Plessel and Olivia Pfeiffer also finished with a 2-1 record, which was also good enough for a runner-up finish.
"Avery and Olivia tried new strategies today that they will use as tools if they need them in future matches," Strubel said.
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Romero-Benavides went 0-3.
"They gained valuable experience, though," Strubel said. "Their shots and games have improved this season and they are communicating better on the court."
Since Nebraska City could only bring two teams to the tournament, Beatrice had one more doubles team that was able to compete. JuJu Hemmingsen and Karlie Elliot went 0-3 on the day.
"They went 0-3, but showed great teamwork and their rallies were very fun to watch," Strubel said.
The Lady O also played a dual at Nebraska City on Thursday and won that dual 5-4.
The No. 1 duo of Shelby Buck and Haley Price won 8-5 while the No. 3 team of Avery Plessel and Olivia Pfeiffer won 8-4. The No. 2 team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Romero-Benavides lost 8-2.
In singles action, Olivia Pfeiffer won her No. 1 singles match in a 9-7 tiebreaker. Shelby Buck picked up an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles and JuJu Hemmingsen won 8-3 at No. 6 singles.
Avery Plessel lost her No. 2 singles match 8-0, Haley Price lost her No. 3 singles match 8-5 and Asthon Strubel lost her No. 5 singles match 8-1.
Beatrice lost a dual to Ralston 7-2 on Tuesday, but Strubel said her team learned many lessons on and off the court.
"We had an opportunity to play all of our players and we walked away with some players who hadn't had a win yet, get their first win," Strubel said.
Shelby Buck and Haley Price won their No. 1 doubles match 8-6 while Olivia Pfeiffer won her No. 1 singles match 8-4.
Beatrice will host their final dual of the season on Tuesday when Norris comes to town. Next Thursday, the team travels to the Kearney Catholic Invite before traveling to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Ralsotn the following Monday.