Lady O finishes runner-up at inaugural Trailblazer Meet

Beatrice High School hosted the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday.

The Lady O finished runner-up as a team in the girls race. They finished with a team score of 37, which was just two points behind team champion Nebraska City's 35.

Platteview was third with 41 points, Ralston was fourth with 56 points, Plattsmouth was fifth with 57 points and Wahoo was sixth with 78 points.

Josie Frerichs was Beatrice's top finisher in the girls race. She finished third individually with a time of 21:38.98. Platteview freshman Olivia Lawrence was the individual champion with a time of 21:20.10 while Ralston's Raquel Skertson finished second with a time of 21:38.42.

Beatrice's next best finisher was Addison Perrett, who finished fifth with a time of 22:10.21. Brianna Brewer finished 13th with a time of 23:37.66. Linda Humble finished 16th with a time of 23:51.95 and Abby Ware finished 23rd with a time of 26:11.48.

There was a total of 32 runners in the girls race.

The Beatrice boys team finished fifth out of six teams. Their team score of 82 was behind team champion Plattsmouth (12), as well as Nebraska City (46), Platteview (52) and Ralston (54). Beatrice finished ahead of Wahoo (93).