SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice girls track and field team finished runner-up at the Syracuse Invite while the boys came in third.

The Lady O finished with 85.50 points, putting them behind Norris' 161 points. The Orangemen finished with 75 points, which put them behind Norris' 152 and Syracuse' 79.

There was a total of 11 teams competing at the meet.

For the Beatrice girls, Avery Barnard won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.41. Barnard also finished second in the 200-meter dash.

Riley Schwisow won the 100-hurdles with a time of 16.22. Schwisow also finished third in the 300-hurdles.

Jaelynne Kosmos won the triple jump with a jump of 34-04.

Addison Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run. Anna Gleason finished fifth in the high jump.

Makenna Blum finished third in the pole vault while Jordyn Kleveland finished fourth in the pole vault. Emma Erikson finished fourth in the discus.

The Lady O 400-relay team finished second. The 1,600-relay team finished fourth and the 3,200-relay team finished second.

For the Beatrice boys, Taylor Schaaf finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.09. Schaaf also finished second in the 100-meter dash.

Joisah Quinones won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.31. Quinones also finished fourth in the 800-meter run. Lucas Frazier finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run.

Evan Coon won the pole vault for the Orangemen with a vault of 12-00 and finished runner-up in the triple jump. Shelton Crawford finished sixth in the pole vault. Byron Ostdiek finished sixth in the discus. Takeo Glynn finished fifth in the shot put.

The Beatrice boys 400-relay team finished third while the 1,600-relay team finished fifth and the 3,200-relay team also finished fifth.

The Beatrice track and field teams will return to action on Saturday when they travel to the York Invite.

For the champion Norris girls, Kendall Zavala won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:27.82. Atlee Wallman finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:39.74. Kennedy Powell finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

Taylor Bredthauer finished second in the 100-meter dash and second in the long jump. Jordyn Williams finished fourth in the long jump.

Ellie Thomas finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.78 and runner-up in the 1,600-meter run. Delaney Leyden finished fifth in the 300-hurdles.

Anistyn Rice won the high jump with a jump of 5-00 while Alivia Hausmann finished third in the high jump. Alexis Bryant finished sixth in the pole vault. Jordyn Williams finished third in the triple jump.

Sage Burbach finished first in the discus with a throw of 132-03 and first in the shot put with a throw of 46-04. Gracie Kircher finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Maisie Brown finished fifth in the discus. Eve Pavelka finished second in the shot put.

The Norris girls 400-relay team finished first with a time of 51.14. Their 1,600-relay team finished first with a time of 4:18.96 and their 3,200-relay team finished third.

For the team champion Norris boys, Riley Boonstra finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.38. Wyatt Behrens finished second in the 3,200-meter run.

Luke Findley finished second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash. Sam Talero finished fifth in the 800-meter run. Peyton McMurray finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Ben Armstrong finished fourth in the 200-meter dash and Blake Macklin finished fifth in the 200-meter dash. Macklin also finished second in the 400-meter dash and second in the long jump. Micah Langston finished fifth in the long jump.

Everett Clang finished fourth in the 400-meter dash and Josh Bornschlegl finished sixth in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the triple jump. Trent Jones finished second in the 110-hurdles while Brady Wilkinson finished fourth in the 110-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles. Motega Clancy finished third in the 300-hurdles for the Titans.

Brooks Holen won the high jump for Norris with a jump of 6-01. Eli Holt won the discus with a throw of 151-03 and won the shot put with a throw of 50-11.50. Caden Hosack finished third in the discus and Braeden Smoyer finished fourth in the shot put.

The Norris boys 400-relay team finished first with a time of 44.76. The Titan 1,600-relay team finished third and the 3,200-relay team finished second.

The Fairbury girls finished with 42 points, which was good for sixth place.

For the Fairbury girls, Hannah Robertson finished fifth in the 200-meter dash. Sam Starr finished sixth in the 400-meter dash and second in the 800-meter run. Micah Friesen finished sixth in the 800.

Emily Huss finished third in the 100-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles.

Mikya Lierman finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-08 while Lily Davis finished fifth in the pole vault.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team finished first with a time of 10:31.30 while the 1,600-relay team finished sixth.

The Fairbury boys finished with 37 points, which was good for sixth place.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.40. Carel also finished third in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the high jump. Jax Biehl finished fourth in the high jump and sixth in the triple jump.

Nic Smith won the boys triple jump with a jump of 39-07.50 while Dalton VanLaningham finished fourth in the pole vault.

Other teams competing at the Syracuse Invite included Syracuse, Lincoln Christian, Crete, Nebraska City, Auburn, Louisville, Falls City and Superior.