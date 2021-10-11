Lady O finishes runner-up in Trailblazer Tourney

The Beatrice volleyball team finished runner-up in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament Saturday at the Ozone in Beatrice.

The Lady O got off to a shaky start in their tournament opener against Ralston, but rallied to win the match in three sets 17-25, 25-11, 25-10.

Ellie Jurgens led the Beatrice offense with 11 kills while Annie Gleason finished with 10 kills and Kiera Busboom had nine kills.

Chelsea Leners had five kills, Emily Allen had four kills and Hannah Ray and Avery Martin had one kill each. Jaiden Coudeyras had 34 assists in the match.

From the service line, Beatrice had five total ace serves. Coudeyras had two aces while Addie Hatcliff, Busboom and Jurgens had one ace each.

Defensively, Leners had two solo blocks while Allen and Gleason had two block assists. Busboom had one solo block. Hatcliff had 14 digs and Jurgens had 11 digs.

Beatrice played Plattsmouth in their second match of the day and won in two sets 25-19, 25-18.

Jurgens led the way with eight kills against Plattsmouth while Busboom had six, Gleason had three, Allen had two and Leners and Coudeyras had one each. Coudeyras had 20 assists.

Beatrice had five ace serves, including three from Jurgens and one each from Allen and Hatcliff.

Defensively, Gleason had three solo blocks and two block assists. Coudeyras had a solo block while Busboom and Martin each had a block assist. Hatcliff had 11 digs.

That set up a championship match with Class C-1 No. 6 ranked Wahoo. The Lady O had played Wahoo earlier in the season and was able to win a set, but ultimately fell in four sets 3-1.

On Saturday, Wahoo was able to beat Beatrice in two sets 25-21, 25-19.

Busboom had eight kills, Allen had five kills, Jurgens had three kills, Coudeyras and Gleason had two kills each and Hatcliff and Leners had one kill each. Coudeyras had 18 assists.

Busboom had the lone ace serve for Beatrice. Busboom, Jurgens and Allen had a solo block each. Coudeyras had 14 digs and Hatcliff had 13 digs.

Beatrice is now 9-16 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Ralston. They will then travel to Norris next Tuesday for a triangular with Norris and Lincoln Lutheran before wraping up the regular season at Nebraska City on Oct. 21.

Norris wins 5th straight EMC Tournament

By Lee Enterprises

FIRTH — With hopes of winning a state tournament volleyball title later this season, Class B No. 1 Norris is primed for a deep run.

Norris swept through Saturday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, including a dominant 25-13, 25-14 win against No. 3 Waverly in the championship match.

Norris went from 1994 to 2016 without an EMC volleyball tournament title. With its win Saturday at Norris Middle School, the Titans have now won five EMC championships in a row.

For Nebraska volleyball commit Maisie Boesiger, it was a special championship after last year’s senior group got the streak started.

“My freshman year is when the seniors above us won it back-to-back," the senior setter said. "After they won that one, they were like, 'Hey, let’s see how many we can get.’ Every year we’ve been able to finish it. I think this is a really special year because it’s the first year without the seniors who won it last year.”

Norris coach Christina Boesiger said this year’s team consists of six or seven girls who haven’t won a championship yet, so experiencing it was huge for them.

With only two losses, Norris is lining itself up for a possible state title rematch with defending champion Omaha Skutt. The SkyHawks are playing really well, almost taking a set off of undefeated and Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday at the SkyHawk Invitational. Coach Boesiger said her team can’t look too far ahead with a match against No. 4 Elkhorn North next week.

“I just think what it comes down to in postseason play is that a disciplined, aggressive, fearless team usually comes out on top,” she said. “It’s going to be a battle to get there, but we’re super-excited and also trying to enjoy every day and every moment because it’s been a great ride and no one is even close for it to be over yet.”

For the EMC Tournament, Norris was led by Maisie Boesiger, who had 59 assists and eight aces in three matches. Ella Waters had 31 kills and four blocks while Sydney Jelinek had another 20 kills.

Saturday's tournament was a deep display of talent at Norris Middle School. Waverly coach Terri Neujahr pointed out that half of the teams rated in Class B come from the EMC.

“The EMC Tournament feels like a mini-state tournament, really, because so many of our conference schools are so talented … which is great because every day we play, we get to play against the best, which is only going to make you better," Neujahr said.

Waverly's Kara Kassebaum led her team against Norris with six kills while Husker commit Bekka Allick was limited to four.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Falls City def. Sterling, 25-9, 25-18 (2-0) Falls City def. Tri County, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0) Sterling def. St. Joseph Christian, MO, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0) Sterling def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0) Palmyra def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0) Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-23 (2-0) St. Joseph Christian, MO def. Pawnee City, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11 (2-1)

