PLATTEVIEW -- The Beatrice softball team bounced back from two losses at home on Saturday with a dominating performance over conference foe Platteview.

The Lady O went on the road and defeated Platteview 15-1 in three innings.

Layla Boyko, Jada Berke and Addi Baxa all combined to pitch the three innings. They combined to only give up two hits while striking out four.

The game was tied 0-0 after one inning, but Beatrice broke through for five runs in the top of the second. The rally started with one out when Lucy DeBoer worked a walk and Brooklyn Carlson reached on an error. Both runners advanced on Jane DeBoer's sacrifice bunt.

Alexa Jelinek's two-out, two-RBI double gave Beatrice a 2-0 lead. Delanie Roeder followed that up with a two-run home run to make it 4-0.

Tana Antons re-ignited the rally with a walk. She stoke second and scored on Callie Schwisow's RBI single to make it 5-0.

Platteview got their lone run in the bottom of the second to make it 5-1.

The Lady O then exploded for 10 runs in the third inning. Singles by Jordyn Vanschoiack and Lucy DeBoer and a walk to Carlson loaded the bases with nobody out. Jane DeBoer's two-RBI double made it 7-1.

Platteview finally recorded the first out of the inning and then intentionally walked Roeder.

Tana Antons then connected for a grand slam home run to extend the Lady O lead to 11-1.

Schwisow and Brooke Gleason got the rally started again with back-to-back walks. A passed ball and a wild pitch allowed a run to scored. Haley Loomis then walked and a ground out off the bat of Jadyn Griffith allowed another run to score, making it 13-1.

A walk to Abbie Hoffman and an RBI single by Tatum Tempelmeyer brought in another run. A passed ball followed by an RBI single by Avy Meyer made it 15-1, which would be the final score.

The Beatrice softball team improves to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Waverly at Hannibal Park. The game will be varsity only and won't start until 7:30 p.m. due to the forecasted heat.

Orangemen football moved to Friday at Bellevue East

The Beatrice football team was originally scheduled to play at Omaha Gross Thursday night but due to the heat, the game has been moved to a different night and location.

The Orangemen will now play the Cougars Friday night at 7 p.m. at Bellevue East High School.

Beatrice is trying to bounce back from a loss to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North 21-3 in their home opener last Friday. Both Beatrice and Gross are ranked just outside the Class B top 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star.