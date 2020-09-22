Lady O gets home sweep of Fairbury

The Beatrice volleyball team was firing on all cylinders Monday night in a home sweep of Fairbury.
The Lady O won the match 25-9, 25-22, 25-15 to improve their record to 8-4 on the season.
Beatrice Coach Melissa Carper said it's always fun to play their border county rival from the west.
'It's a nice little territorial rivalry we have and we know Fairbury has good athletes in all sports," Carper said. "I think Fairbury is way better than their record indicates -- they always have good size -- and it's always a match we get a little nervous about. But it was nice to come out and play a good match and get the win.
In the first set, Beatrice got out to an early 3-1 lead thanks to kills from Sadie Glynn and Hailey Schaaf and an ace serve from Mak Hatcliff.
Fairbury got back to within one at 4-3, but a 5-0 run by the Lady O made it 9-3 and forced a Fairbury timeout. During that run, Mak Hatcliff, Avery Gaertig and Schaaf had a kill each.
Out of the timeout, Beatrice score three more points to extend the lead to 12-3. Fairbury got back to within six at 14-8, but kills by Chelsea Leners and Glynn started a 5-0 run that extended the Lady O lead to 19-8.
Beatrice would coast to the 25-9 win from there. Mak Hatcliff finished off the set with two straight ace serves.
The second set was much more competitive. Beatrice took an early 8-6 lead and then scored three straight points to make it 11-6 and force a Fairbury timeout.
Fairbury worked their way back into it and got within two at 18-16 and then dwindled their deficit to one at 22-21.
With the score 23-22, Schaaf would come up with a kill and an ace serve to put the set away 25-22.
Beatrice built a 10-4 lead early in the third set. They maintained a safe lead at 15-9 before they rattled off seven of the next eight points to extend their lead to 18-9. They would coast from there to the 25-15 win, ending the match.
The Lady O had a balanced offensive attack with Schaaf leading the way with eight kills while Gaertig had six kills and Glynn and Chelsea Leners had four kills each.
Kaitlyn Church had two kills and Mak Hatcliff had one kills. Jaiden Coudeyras had 23 assists.
The Lady O had 15 ace serves during the match. Hatcliff had four aces while Kiera Busboom, Coudeyras and Glynn had three aces each. Gaertig and Schaaf had one ace each.
Defensively, Schaaf had four blocks while Church had two blocks and Gaertig had one block. Hatcliff had 16 digs.
"I like that we're getting kills from many different places and I thought Avery Gaertig did a nice job with her hitting role tonight," Carper said. "Also, getting touches on blocks were even more key than kills tonight."
Beatrice will be in action again next Tuesday when they host a triangular with Omaha Concordia and Bennington.
"We were coming off a tough loss to Millard South, so we needed this win to rebuild some confidence going into next week," Carper said. "We have some tough triangulars coming up."
Fairbury falls to 3-12 on the season Tuesday night when they host Superior.
Other Sunland scores
Tri County def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 (3-0)
