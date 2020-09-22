Lady O gets home sweep of Fairbury

The second set was much more competitive. Beatrice took an early 8-6 lead and then scored three straight points to make it 11-6 and force a Fairbury timeout.

Fairbury worked their way back into it and got within two at 18-16 and then dwindled their deficit to one at 22-21.

With the score 23-22, Schaaf would come up with a kill and an ace serve to put the set away 25-22.

Beatrice built a 10-4 lead early in the third set. They maintained a safe lead at 15-9 before they rattled off seven of the next eight points to extend their lead to 18-9. They would coast from there to the 25-15 win, ending the match.

The Lady O had a balanced offensive attack with Schaaf leading the way with eight kills while Gaertig had six kills and Glynn and Chelsea Leners had four kills each.

Kaitlyn Church had two kills and Mak Hatcliff had one kills. Jaiden Coudeyras had 23 assists.

The Lady O had 15 ace serves during the match. Hatcliff had four aces while Kiera Busboom, Coudeyras and Glynn had three aces each. Gaertig and Schaaf had one ace each.

Defensively, Schaaf had four blocks while Church had two blocks and Gaertig had one block. Hatcliff had 16 digs.