Lady O gets road win at Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW -- The Beatrice girls basketball team went on the road and defeated Broken Bow on Saturday.

The Lady O won the game 43-31, improving their record to 8-1 on the season.

Beatrice jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and extended continued to lead 24-18 at half time.

The Lady O would lead 33-27 after three quarters before going on to in 43-31.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 14 points while Ellie Jurgens had 12 points. Kiera Busboom had eight points, Callie Schwisow had five points and Avery Barnard had four points.

The Beatrice girls will return to action again on Friday when they travel to Plattsmouth for a conference doubleheader with the boys.

Sunland weekend scores Girls FREEMAN 40, TRI COUNTY 27 Tri County 6 4 6 11 -- 27 Freeman 11 17 6 6 -- 40 Tri County--Peters 10, Siems 4, Strein 4, Brown 2, Gronemeyer 2, Scherling 2, Washburn 2, Clark 1. Freeman--Mahler 11, Veerhusn 6, Haner 5, Boyer 4, Hindera 4, L. Holland 4, Pella 3, Lenners 2, F. Holland 1. FREEMAN 40, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39 Freeman 8 6 14 12 -- 40 Parkview Christian 4 13 3 19 -- 39 Freeman--Veerhusen 9, Boyer 7, Haner 7, Mahler 6, Winkle 6, Lenners 3, Hindera 2. Parkview Christian--Minatti 15, Dos Santos 11, Pastrelio 9, M. Paul 4. WAHOO 37, NORRIS 36 Wahoo 8 4 13 12 -- 37 Norris 15 8 11 2 -- 36 Wahoo--Lausterer 12, Leu 10, Smart 10, Iversen 5. Norris--Johnson 13, Burbach 10, Piening 3, Rice 3, Sullivan 3, Kirchner 2, Tidball 2. Boys FREEMAN 54, TRI COUNTY 37 Tri County 9 12 7 9 -- 37 Freeman 16 18 12 8 -- 54 Tri County--Siems 19, Strouf 8, Bales 5, Sasse 3, Reynolds 2. Freeman--T. Vetrovsky 17, Niles 13, Jennings 9, Delhay 7, Buss 3, Ruse 3, H. Vetrovsky 2. FREEMAN 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 25 Freeman 18 18 16 8 -- 60 Johnson Co. Central 4 10 6 5 -- 25 Freeman--Ruse 18, Delhay 9, H. Vetrousky 7, T. Vetrousky 7, Niles 7, Buss 3, Reed 3, Mahler 2, Jennings 2, Skaarnes 2. Johnson Co. Central--Jones 6, Cruz 6, Swanson 6, Speckmann 4, Schuster 3.