 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady O gets road win at Broken Bow

  • 0

BROKEN BOW -- The Beatrice girls basketball team went on the road and defeated Broken Bow on Saturday.

The Lady O won the game 43-31, improving their record to 8-1 on the season.

Beatrice jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and extended continued to lead 24-18 at half time.

The Lady O would lead 33-27 after three quarters before going on to in 43-31.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 14 points while Ellie Jurgens had 12 points. Kiera Busboom had eight points, Callie Schwisow had five points and Avery Barnard had four points.

The Beatrice girls will return to action again on Friday when they travel to Plattsmouth for a conference doubleheader with the boys.

Sunland weekend scores

Girls

FREEMAN 40, TRI COUNTY 27

Tri County  6  4  6  11  -- 27 

Freeman  11  17  6  6  -- 40 

Tri County--Peters 10, Siems 4, Strein 4, Brown 2, Gronemeyer 2, Scherling 2, Washburn 2, Clark 1.

Freeman--Mahler 11, Veerhusn 6, Haner 5, Boyer 4, Hindera 4, L. Holland 4, Pella 3, Lenners 2, F. Holland 1.

FREEMAN 40, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39

Freeman  8  6  14  12  -- 40 

Parkview Christian  4  13  3  19  -- 39 

Freeman--Veerhusen 9, Boyer 7, Haner 7, Mahler 6, Winkle 6, Lenners 3, Hindera 2.

Parkview Christian--Minatti 15, Dos Santos 11, Pastrelio 9, M. Paul 4.

WAHOO 37, NORRIS 36

Wahoo  8  4  13  12  -- 37 

Norris  15  8  11  2  -- 36 

Wahoo--Lausterer 12, Leu 10, Smart 10, Iversen 5.

Norris--Johnson 13, Burbach 10, Piening 3, Rice 3, Sullivan 3, Kirchner 2, Tidball 2.

Boys

FREEMAN 54, TRI COUNTY 37

Tri County  9  12  7  9  -- 37 

Freeman  16  18  12  8  -- 54 

Tri County--Siems 19, Strouf 8, Bales 5, Sasse 3, Reynolds 2.

Freeman--T. Vetrovsky 17, Niles 13, Jennings 9, Delhay 7, Buss 3, Ruse 3, H. Vetrovsky 2.

FREEMAN 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 25

Freeman  18  18  16  8  -- 60 

Johnson Co. Central  4  10  6  5  -- 25 

Freeman--Ruse 18, Delhay 9, H. Vetrousky 7, T. Vetrousky 7, Niles 7, Buss 3, Reed 3, Mahler 2, Jennings 2, Skaarnes 2.

Johnson Co. Central--Jones 6, Cruz 6, Swanson 6, Speckmann 4, Schuster 3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News