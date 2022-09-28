Lady O gets run rule victory over Platteview

The Beatrice softball team continued its winning ways with a run-rule victory over Platteview.

The Lady O, who are ranked No. 2 in Class B, won 11-1 in four innings Tuesday night at Hannibal Park's Kiwanis Field Tuesday night.

The win runs Beatrice's winning streak to four games after they swept three games at the Trailblazer Conference Championship on Saturday. They are now 18-4 on the season.

Layla Boyko pitched all four innings against Platteview, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out five and walking none.

That one run came in the top of the first inning, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead. Beatrice's offense would respond.

In the bottom of the first, with one out, Riley Schwisow singled and Sadie Hereth walked. Both would score on Delanie Roeder's two-RBI triple.

After the second out was recorded, Lucy DeBoer's RBI double made it 3-1. Jane DeBoer's RBI single extended the lead to 4-1.

Jordyn Vanschoiack's single put runners at first and third. After a stolen base by Vanschoiack, both runners would score on Callie Schwisow's RBI single, making it 6-1.

Avery Barnard would keep the inning going with a single and Riley Schwisow's RBI single made it 7-1 after one inning.

Beatrice would leave two runners on in the second inning. In the third inning, Callie Schwisow led off with a double, went to third on a dropped third strike and eventually scored on Alaina Kopf's ground out, making it 8-1 after three innings.

In the fourth inning, Haley Loomis led off with a single and scored on Madison Laflin's RBI double, making it 9-1.

After an out was recorded, Mary Ellen Zapata's RBI single made it 10-1. Brooke Gleason singled to load the bases and Alexa Jelinek's RBI single made it 11-1, which enforced the run rule.

Beatrice's offense had 16 hits in the game. Callie Schwisow had a double and a single, Jane DeBoer and Riley Schwisow had two singles each, Roeder had a triple, Lucy DeBoer and Laflin had a double each while Barnard, Jelinek, Loomis, Brooklyn Carlson, Vanschoiack, Zapata and Gleason had a single each.

Beatrice will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth.

The Lady O will then compete in B-5 Subdistrict action on Monday, Oct. 3. Other teams in their subdistrict will be Cuming County, Norris and Wahoo.

Freeman gets road win over Raymond Central

The Freeman Falcons picked up a run-rule victory at Raymond Central Tuesday night.

The Lady Falcons won the game 10-0 in four innings. Paige Mahler pitched three innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out eight and walking one. Sydney Lenners pitched a hitless fourth inning, walking one.

Freeman had six hits in the game. Kloey Johnson had two singles, an RBI and two run scored. Nevaeh Niles had two singles, Dakota Haner had a double, two RBI's and two runs scored. Lenners had a single.

Freeman benefited from nine walks, one hit batsman and four Raymond Central defensive errors.

Freeman improves to 12-10 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Centennial and Zion Lutheran Church ball field near Pickrell.

Freeman will be donating all proceeds from entry and concessions will go to the family of Saige Scheele, a Centennial softball player who was involved in a serious vehicle accident on the way to her softball practice on Sept. 23.