Lady O gets win over Malcolm

The Beatrice girls basketball team scored a tough win at home Thursday night against Malcolm.

The Lady O defeated Malcolm 49-43 at the Ozone in Beatrice.

Beatrice jumped out to a 16-12 lead in the first quarter and maintained a 22-18 lead at half time. They extended their lead to 37-29 in the third quarter on their way to the 49-33 win.

Ellie Jurgens led the way for the Lady O with 18 points while Addie Hatcliff had 14 points. Morgan Mahoney, Riley Schwisow and Chelsea Leners had five oints each while Avery Barnard and Kiera Busboom had one point each.

Beatrice, ranked No. 8 in Class B, improves their record to 12-3 on the season. They were in action again Friday night in a doubleheader with the boys at Northwest High School in Grand Island. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.

Both the Beatrice boys and girls teams will then play a make-up game on Monday where and will host Plattsmouth. The teams then wrap up their regular season on Feb. 17 when they travel to Waverly.

Sunland basketball scores Girls DILLER-ODELL 57, LAWRENCE-NELSON 34 Lawrence-Nelson 8 9 13 4 -- 34 Diller-Odell 16 12 18 11 -- 57 Lawrence-Nelson--Heikkinen 4, Jorgensen 6, Toudt 5, Epley 5, Himmelberg 6, Menke 5, Biltoft 3. Diller-Odell--Meyerle 8, Swanson 3, Wilda 6, Denner 13, Stanosheck 2, Weers 23, Hennerberg 2. PALMYRA 50, PAWNEE CITY 15 Pawnee City 4 5 6 0 -- 15 Palmyra 13 11 9 17 -- 50 Pawnee City--E. Lytle 2, Branek 2, Friedly 2, M. Lytle 2, Ohersberg 7. Palmyra--Luff 2, Boyte 4, Davis 2, Thompson 3, Ball 6, Havranek 8, Myers 8, Walter 13, Busch 3, Darrah 1. FREEMAN 45, JOHNSON-BROCK 37 Johnson-Brock 8 4 6 19 -- 37 Freeman 9 11 14 11 -- 45 Johnson-Brock--Behrends 2, Sandfort 11, Rasmussen 7, Knippelmeyer 2, Buchmeier 3, Ohemann 12. Freeman--Hindera 3, Buhr 3, Haner 6, Boyer 4, Winkle 6, Mahler 12, Holland 11. Boys FREEMAN 67, JOHNSON-BROCK 33 Freeman 11 15 18 23 -- 67 Johnson-Brock 7 11 8 7 -- 33 Freeman--Ruse 27, Reed 2, Jurgens 3, Anderson 4, Delhay 5, Neus 13, Vetrovsky 10, Mahlen 3. Johnson-Brock--Pelican 3, Fossenberger 8, Parriott 15, Behrends 4, Meyer 2, Bohling 1. PALMYRA 47, PAWNEE CITY 23 Pawnee City 14 5 2 2 -- 23 Palmyra 7 13 16 11 -- 47 Pawnee City--Koester 2, K. Gyhra 7, Farwell 2, Kling 4, B. Gyhra 4, Osborne 4. Palmyra--Pope 2, Waltke 17, Fitzpatrick 21, Dillon 2, Sweney 3, Brekel 2. FRIEND 58, MERIDIAN 44 Friend 8 18 17 15 -- 58 Meridian 10 7 12 15 -- 44 Friend--Schluter 15, Drake 7, Girmus 16, Weber 5, Svehla 15. Meridian--Niederklein 5, Escobar 3, Herrera 7, Rut 11, Dennis 13, Kumpf 5. DILLER-ODELL 53, LAWRENCE-NELSON 52 Lawrence-Nelson 9 12 17 14 -- 52 Diller-Odell 15 16 10 12 -- 53 Lawrence-Nelson--Kucera 18, Menke 9, Ostediak 9, Kotinek 6, Brockman 5, Wheeland 3, Williams 2. Diller-Odell--Sutton 18, Lyons 15, Morgan 6, Warren 6, Ebeling 4, McKinney 3, Arnold 2.

