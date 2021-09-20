Lady O goes 1-2 at Columbus Invite

The Beatrice softball team went 1-2 on Saturday at the Columbus Invite.

The Lady O earned an 8-7 win in eight innings in their first game against Norfolk. Norfolk took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth, but Beatrice was able to rally for two runs and the win in the bottom of the eighth.

Lucy DeBoer started the eighth inning at second base and she scored on Laney Workman's RBI single to make it 7-6. With one out, a walk to Jaidyn Vanschoiack put runners at first and second. Avery Barnard's RBI single tied it at 7-7.

Morgan Mahoney would then hit a sacrifice fly, which would allow the winning run to score.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Barnard had two singles while Paisley Belding had a triple, Jane DeBoer and Tavia Hausman had a double each and Mahoney, Lucy DeBoer, Workman and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.

Riley Schwisow pitched all eight innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.

In their second game, Beatrice fell to host team Columbus 7-3 in five innings. Six of Columbus' runs came in the first inning.