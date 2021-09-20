Lady O goes 1-2 at Columbus Invite

The Beatrice softball team went 1-2 on Saturday at the Columbus Invite.
The Lady O earned an 8-7 win in eight innings in their first game against Norfolk. Norfolk took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth, but Beatrice was able to rally for two runs and the win in the bottom of the eighth.
Lucy DeBoer started the eighth inning at second base and she scored on Laney Workman's RBI single to make it 7-6. With one out, a walk to Jaidyn Vanschoiack put runners at first and second. Avery Barnard's RBI single tied it at 7-7.
Morgan Mahoney would then hit a sacrifice fly, which would allow the winning run to score.
Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Barnard had two singles while Paisley Belding had a triple, Jane DeBoer and Tavia Hausman had a double each and Mahoney, Lucy DeBoer, Workman and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single each.
Riley Schwisow pitched all eight innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.
In their second game, Beatrice fell to host team Columbus 7-3 in five innings. Six of Columbus' runs came in the first inning.
Beatrice had seven hits in the game. Schwisow had a triple and a double while Belding had two singles. Mahoney had a double and Barnard and Workman had a single each.
Kelby Rupprect pitched two-thirds of an inning before giving way to Riley Schwisow for 3.2 innings.
Beatrice lost their last game to Elkhorn 10-1 in five innings.
Schwisow and Lucy DeBoer had a double each while Mahoney had a single. Schwisow pitched 4.2 innings while Rupprect pitched one-third of an inning.
Beatrice is now 11-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Ralston. They will play at home again on Thursday when they host Crete.
Other Sunland softball scores
Freeman 11, Plattsmouth 0
Freeman 12, Omaha Benson 0
Elkhorn North 8, Freeman 4
Norris 10, York 4
Norris 13, Lincoln Pius X 4
Hastings 11, Norris 0
Weeping Water 21, Southern 2
Weeping Water 7, Wilber-Clatonia 4
Wilber-Clatonia 10, Southern 3