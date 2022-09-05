Lady O goes 2-1 at home invite

The Beatrice volleyball team picked up two wins at their home invite on Saturday.

The Lady O lost their opener to Aurora in two set 26-23, 25-15. They bounced back with a two set win over Omaha Gross 25-19, 25-16 and a two set win over Auburn 25-19, 25-16.

In the loss to Aurora, Kiera Busboom led the way for the Beatrice office with seven kills while Brookly Schafer had five, Ellie Jurgens and Annie Gleason had three kills each and Hannah Ray and Avery Martin had one kill each. Busboom had 11 assists.

From the service line, Jurgens had one ace. Defensively, Allen and Schafer had one block each. Busboom had eight digs.

In the win against Omaha Gross, Busboom once again led the offensive attack with seve kills while Annie Gleason had six kills, Martin and Jurgens had four kills each, Schafer had three kills and Sophie Gleason and Allen had one kill each. Busboom had 13 assists while Addie Hatcliff had seven assists and Kara Schuster had six assists.

From the service line, Jurgens had eight aces while Schuster had one ace. Defensively, Allen and Schafer had one block each. Hatcliff had seven digs.

In the win over Auburn, Schafer led the offense with nine kills while Busboom had seven kills, Allen had five kills, Jurgens and Annie Gleason had four kills each and Hatcliff had one kill. Busboom had 12 assists while Schuster had eight assists.

From the service line, Busboom had five aces while Schuster and Jurgens had two aces each and Morgan Mashmann had one ace.

Defensively, Busboom and Annie Gleason had one block each. Hatcliff had 15 digs and Jurgens had 11 digs.

The Beatrice volleyball team is now 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Platteview.

Freeman wins home invite

The Freeman volleyball team bounced back from a pool play loss to Elmwood-Murdock on Thursday to win their home invite on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons picked up two sweeps on Saturday. They defeated Diller-Odell 25-17, 25-21 before avenging their loss to Elmwoo-Murdock with a sweep in the championship match 25-22, 27-25.

Freeman improves to 3-3 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to a triangular at Wilber-Clatonia.

Other Sunland scores Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Diller-Odell def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-17 Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-22 Sterling def. Mead, 25-11, 25-9 HTRS def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 28-26 HTRS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia, 27-25, 25-17 Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-15