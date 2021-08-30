Lady O goes 2-1 at Lincoln Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice softball team played at the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Saturday and went 2-1.

They beat Lincoln Southeast in their first game 13-10 before falling to Omaha Skutt 9-1 in their second game. They wrapped up the tournament with a 10-0 win over Kearney.

In the win over Lincoln Southeast, Lucy DeBoer had three singles and an RBI while Avery Barnard had a double, a single and two runs scored. Morgan Mahoney had two singles, an RBI and a run scored and Paisley Belding had two singles, an RBI and a run scored.

Tavia Hausman had a grand slam home run, Riley Schwisow had a double, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single.

Riley Schwisow pitched 4.1 innings for Beatrice, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out one and walking none. Paisley Belding and Kelby Rupprecht pitched one-third of an inning each.

In the loss to Omaha Skutt, Beatrice had three hits in the game. Avery Barnard had two singles and an RBI while Morgan Mahoney had one single.