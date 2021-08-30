Lady O goes 2-1 at Lincoln Invite

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice softball team played at the Lincoln Pius X Invite on Saturday and went 2-1.
They beat Lincoln Southeast in their first game 13-10 before falling to Omaha Skutt 9-1 in their second game. They wrapped up the tournament with a 10-0 win over Kearney.
In the win over Lincoln Southeast, Lucy DeBoer had three singles and an RBI while Avery Barnard had a double, a single and two runs scored. Morgan Mahoney had two singles, an RBI and a run scored and Paisley Belding had two singles, an RBI and a run scored.
Tavia Hausman had a grand slam home run, Riley Schwisow had a double, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single.
Riley Schwisow pitched 4.1 innings for Beatrice, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out one and walking none. Paisley Belding and Kelby Rupprecht pitched one-third of an inning each.
In the loss to Omaha Skutt, Beatrice had three hits in the game. Avery Barnard had two singles and an RBI while Morgan Mahoney had one single.
In the win over Kearney in four innings, Beatrice had five hits in the game. Avery Barnard had a home run, a double, a single, five RBI's and two runs scored. Paisley Belding had a double, an RBI and a run scored. and Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a single, an RBI and a run scored.
Beatrice benefited from four Kearney errors.
Schwisow pitched all four innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out two and walking none.
Beatrice is now 6-3 on the season and will be in action again Tuesday night when they travel to Wahoo.
Other Sunland scores
Bennington 10, Fairbury 0
Fairbury 3, Aurora 1
Fairbury 9, Platteview 1
Norris 4, Northwest 3
Norris 9, Lincoln Pius X 0
Elkhorn South 8, Norris 2
Freeman 1, Nebraska City 0
Freeman 6, Plattsmouth 5
Wahoo 9, Freeman 2
Raymond Central 16, Southern 4
Twin River 14, Southern 5
Fillmore Central/EM 19, Southern 1