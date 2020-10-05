Lady O golfers heading to state

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice girls golf team is heading back to the Class B State Tournament.
The Lady O finished third in the B1 District Monday hosted by Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City. The top three teams from each district advance to state.
Beatrice finished with a team score of 393, which put them behind district champion Nebraska City (376) and runner-up Omaha Gross (380). All three teams advance to state.
The next best team was Norris, who finished with a score of 439 while Waverly shot a 468, Platteview shot a 477 and Plattsmouth shot a 491.
It will be the fifth time in the last six years the Lady O has qualified for state.
"I thought if we could break 400, that would get us in," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "Today, Nebraska City was just a little better than us on their home course and Omaha Gross was also a little better than us, but we were able to get third and get in."
Beatrice had three individual golfers in the top 10, which would have qualified them for state had the team not advanced.
Freshman Kiera Paquette finished district runner-up with a score of 90. She was nine strokes behind district champion Alexis Nothelfer of Omaha Gross, who finished with an 81.
"Kiera really pulled through for us today," Stuart said. "After nine holes, we knew our chances were good because of her score. She got off the tee really well today -- it was the best she's ever hit off the tee, so that was nice to see."
Blake Trusty was Beatrice's next best finisher. Her score of 96 was good enough for fifth place individually.
"Blake was just very consistent and she has showed us how well she can play all year," Stuart said. "She struggled at times last year, but she has had a great attitude and has played really well for us this year."
Makenna Hutt's score of 102 got her a 10th place medal.
"Makenna Hutt always seems to find away to finish around that 10 spot individually," Stuart said. "She's well for us in that No. 1 spot and I expect her to play even better at state."
Rounding out Beatrice's scoring was Paige Southwick with a 105 and Makenna Parde with a 113.
"Paige, for a freshman, has had a really good year," Stuart said. "She close to consistently playing under 100 and I think with a great summer, she can be really good for us next year. Makenna Parde always seems to get us a a fifth score that we can use if somebody else struggles. I expect that she will play well at state as well."
Stuart lost four seniors of of last year's state qualifying team, but said he sat down with this year's team in July and told them if they work hard, they could make state.
"They looked at me kind of funny, but I just had a good feeling about this group," Stuart said. "They've done a good job putting the work in and we feel like we can find a way to get into the top 10 next week at state."
Norris finished fourth in the team standings and were unable to get any individual golfers qualified for state.
The Class B State Tournament will be held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering next Monday and Tuesday.
