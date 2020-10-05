Lady O golfers heading to state

"Kiera really pulled through for us today," Stuart said. "After nine holes, we knew our chances were good because of her score. She got off the tee really well today -- it was the best she's ever hit off the tee, so that was nice to see."

Blake Trusty was Beatrice's next best finisher. Her score of 96 was good enough for fifth place individually.

"Blake was just very consistent and she has showed us how well she can play all year," Stuart said. "She struggled at times last year, but she has had a great attitude and has played really well for us this year."

Makenna Hutt's score of 102 got her a 10th place medal.

"Makenna Hutt always seems to find away to finish around that 10 spot individually," Stuart said. "She's well for us in that No. 1 spot and I expect her to play even better at state."

Rounding out Beatrice's scoring was Paige Southwick with a 105 and Makenna Parde with a 113.

"Paige, for a freshman, has had a really good year," Stuart said. "She close to consistently playing under 100 and I think with a great summer, she can be really good for us next year. Makenna Parde always seems to get us a a fifth score that we can use if somebody else struggles. I expect that she will play well at state as well."