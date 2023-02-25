The Beatrice girls are heading back to state after a convincing win over Bennington Saturday in the district final.

The Lady O were in attack mode early and never looked back on their way to a 59-35 win over Bennington at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

Beatrice is returning to state for the second consecutive year and head coach Jalen Weeks said it's good to be going back.

"It's super exciting," Weeks said. "It's one of our biggest goals and I'm super proud of the hard work our girls have put in to get a district final at home and then finishing business today."

Most of Beatrice's damage came from the inside. They didn't make a single three pointer, but they didn't shoot many three pointers either.

"I think we learned a lot playing that Norris game," Weeks said. "In that game, we talked a lot about being in attack mode and I think we did a good job in that game and then continuing that here today. However we were going to get shots today, we were going to take them, but it was nice that we were getting them inside early on."

Ellie Jurgens had a game-leading 18 points. Eight of those points came in the first quarter when Beatrice began pulling away. Six of those points came on what looked like the same play.

"We like to get Ellie into a spot where she can get going down hill to the rim," Weeks said. "We have a lot of different ways to do that and we were able to use the same play several times, which was nice. But we like to get her, as well as Riley (Schwisow) and Addie (Hatcliff) going down hill, which really helps us."

Beatrice jumped out to a 6-0 lead early and led 20-6 after one quarter and just continued to pull away. They led 36-18 at the half and 45-27 after three quarters on their way to the 59-35 win.

In addition to Jurgens' 18 points, Riley Schwisow had 14, Addie Hatcliff had 10 and Kiera Busboom had nine. Annie Gleason and Avery Barnard had four points each.

Beatrice didn't just perform well offensively, but also stayed true to their trademark defense, which held the Bennington offense in check.

"I like to give credit to our assistant coach Hunter Zarybnicky because he does a lot of our scouting and he does a fantastic job making sure we're prepared every game," Weeks said. "I think today was another great example of what he does for our team."

Beatrice is returning to state for the second consecutive year and the 14th time in school history. The Lady O has finished state runner-up three times, but have never won a state title.

Last year, they fell in their first round game to Adams Central 56-46.

"Many of our girls got the opportunity to play in that game at state last year and some got to play a lot," Weeks said. "So they've done it before and I thought we played very well in the beginning of that game last year, just didn't finish it off. I think it's something they remember and we're going to try to fix that this year."