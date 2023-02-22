The Beatrice girls withstood a big Norris comeback in the fourth quarter to win the B1-1 Subdistrict Tuesday night.

After letting a 10 point lead slip away in the fourth quarter, the Lady O was able to outlast Norris 48-41 at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

The win avenges a 52-30 loss to the Lady Titans earlier in the year at Norris.

Beatrice had three players score in double figures. Riley Schwisow led the way with 14 while Addie Hatcliff had 12 and Avery Barnard had 11.

Both teams had the luxury of knowing they would play in a district final on Saturday, but Tuesday's results may have had a big impact on whether the teams host a final. The Lady O is now guaranteed to host their district final on Saturday, but the time of that game and opponent is yet to be determined.

Addie Hatcliff knocked down a three pointer at the beginning of the fourth quarter to extend Beatrice's lead to 10 and 37-27.

They still led 39-29 and looked like they may coast to a victory, but Norris began making a move. Sage Burback started a 7-0 run for the Lady Titans with a basket. Nicole Keetle followed that up with a basket and Kennedy Sullivan knocked down a three pointer to make it 39-36 with about two minutes remaining in the game.

Beatrice's Avery Barnard ended the run with a basket to extend the Lady O lead back to five, but two free throw by Keetle and another three pointer by Sullivan tied the game 41-41 with 1:14 left to play.

Hatcliff was able to get to the free throw line to make two free throws, giving Beatrice the lead back. Beatrice's defense then got a stop and Kiera Busboom would score off an assist from Hatcliff to make it 45-41.

Beatrice's defense continued to get big stops. Hatcliff made one more free throw down the stretch and Busboom knocked down two free throws, clinching the 48-41 win.

Norris' only lead of the game came right at the beginning when Anisyn Rice opened the game with five straight points.

Beatrice countered with a 13-0 run, highlighted by two three pointers from Schwisow, another three pointer by Barnard, a lay up from Hatcliff off a steal from Ellie Jurgens and two free throws by Jurgens.

Norris' Sage Burback finally ended the Beatrice run with a basket in the post and a three pointer by Nicole Keetle made it 14-10.

Addie Hatcliff was able to beat the buzzer with a put back jumper to make it 16-10 after one quarter.

Burbach opened the second quarter with a basket in the post, but a three pointer by Schwisow and a steal and lay up by Barnard made it 21-12.

Kennedy Sullivan knocked down a three pointer, but Beatrice got those points back with two free throws from Kiera Busboom and one free throw by Schwisow, making it 24-15.

Rice and Barnard traded two free throws each to end the second quarter, making it 26-17 at the half.

Hatcliff opened the third quarter with a basket, but Burbach scored the game's next five points to make it 28-22. Two free throws by Schwisow extended the Lady O lead back to eight.

Grayson Piening's three point play made it a five point game, but back-to-back baskets by Busboom and Schwisow extended the Beatrice lead back to nine.

Norris' Gracie Kohler hit two free throws at the end of the third quarter, making it 34-27 and setting up the exciting fourth quarter.

In addition to the leading scorers for Beatrice, Busboom had eight points, Jurgens had two points and Annie Gleason had one point.

Norris was led by Burbach and Sullivan, who had 11 each. Rice and Keetle had seven each while Piening had three and Kohler had two.

Beatrice improves to 16-4 on the season while Norris falls to 15-9. For details on Beatrice and Norris' district final opponents, see future editions of the Daily Sun.