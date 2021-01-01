Lady O keeps rolling with win over Elkhorn

The Beatrice girls basketball team turned in another great defensive performance in a 45-33 win over Elkhorn in the second round of the Beatrice Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady O trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and held an 18-16 lead at half time. Beatrice's defense held Elkhorn to just four points in the third quarter as they built their lead to 28-20. They would knock down 13 free throws in the fourth quarter on their way to the win
With the win, Beatrice improves their record to 5-1 on the season.
Elkhorn made it tough on the Lady O early on. They scored the first five points of the game before Addie Hatcliff finally broke the run with a three pointer to make it 5-3.
Elkhorn scored the next five points to make it 10-3, but a put back basket by Nevaeh Martinez and a basket by Chelsea Leners off an assist from Mak Hatcliff made it 10-7 after one quarter.
The Lady O opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Avery Barnard started the run with a basket and Mak Hatcliff followed that up with a steal and a lay up. Morgan Mahoney then hit a three pointer to make it 14-10.
Elkhorn scored four straight to tie it, but a free throw by Barnard and a three pointer by Mak Hatliff gave Beatrice an 18-14 lead. Elkhorn scored just before the half to make it 18-16 after two quarters.
Hailey Schaaf and Riley Schwisow opened the third quarter with back to back three pointers to extend Beatrice's lead to 24-16. Mak Hatcliff answered an Elkhorn basket and she then found Martinez for another basket to make it 28-20 after three quarters.
Schaaf opened the fourth quarter with a reverse lay up to extend the lead to 10. Two free throws by Mak Hatcliff and two more free throws by Schwisow extended the lead to 34-20.
Elkhorn would get back to within 10, but never closer as Beatrice would roll to the 45-33 win.
Mak Hatcliff and Schwisow led the way for Beatrice with 11 points each. Schaaf and Mahoney had five each, Martinez had four and Leners and Barnard had three each.
Other Sunland girls scores
FAIRBURY 38, ARLINGTON 20
Arlington 7 4 3 6 -- 20
Fairbury 14 13 4 7 -- 38
Arlington--Greene 5, Gubbels 7, Bruning 3, Brenn 5.
Fairbury--Ohlde 6, York 3, Layton 5, McCord 10, Tracy 14.
HTRS 52, PAWNEE CITY 39
Pawnee City 10 11 14 4 -- 39
HTRS 15 10 10 17 -- 52
Pawnee City--Gottula 2, L. Tegtmeier 4, R. Tegtmeier 6, Branek 2, DeKoning 4, Branch 8, Lytle 4, M. Branek 9.
HTRS--Howe 4, Glathar 18, Shafer 5, Schaardt 4, Leech 2, McNealy 3, Zimmerling 10, Novak 6.
LOURDES CC 39, FREEMAN 27
Lourdes CC 4 12 17 6 -- 39
Freeman 5 11 5 6 -- 27
Lourdes CC--Fulton 12, Heng 2, Ragland 3, Meyer 8, Fulton 6, Madison 2, McGowan 6.
Freeman--Anderson 3, Haner 8, Niles 2, Bures 11, Schoen 3.
NORRIS 53, WAVERLY 21
Waverly 4 6 5 6 -- 21
Norris 13 10 15 15 -- 53
Waverly--Clarke 7, Radenslaben 2, Qualset 2, Rasmussen 3, Carter 7.
Norris--Talero 3, Boon 3, Collier 14, Waters 13, Kroeker 2, White 9, Kircher 9.
SOUTHERN 35, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 20
Southern 12 7 10 6 -- 35
Johnson Co. Central 2 8 4 6 -- 20
Southern--Troxel 2, Wegner 6, Cooper 14, Klover 13.
Johnson Co. Central--Su. Rother 1, Plager 3, Sa. Rother 6, Swanda 9, Harrifeld 1.
DILLER-ODELL 60, MERIDIAN 40
Meridian 4 13 13 10 -- 40
Diller-Odell 15 13 18 14 -- 60
Meridian--Pribyl 6, Kujath 2, Kort 19, Schwisow 3, Ward 7, Schropfer 3.
Diller-Odell--Meyerly 2, Schroeder 2, A. Heidemanan 29, Swanson 10, Denner 2, K. Heidemanan 15
DESHLER 36, PAWNEE CITY 31
Deshler 11 4 4 17 -- 36
Pawnee City 0 11 13 7 -- 31
Deshler--Dubbert 9, Nash 12, Vieselmeyer 3, Schardt 1, Schmidt 4, Sieber 7.
Pawnee City--E. Lytle 3, De koning 3, Tegtmeier 9, M. Lytle 2, Branek 15.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN 49, SOUTHERN 48
Nebraska Christian 19 6 8 16 -- 49
Southern 14 9 12 13 -- 48
Nebraska Christian--Sebek 7, Hillmer 12, Sh. McHargue 2, Si. McHargue 3, Flynn 2, Griess 16, Seip 7.
Southern--Smith 9, Wegner 3, Cooper 15, Klover 21.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 39, FAIRBURY 19
Fairbury 4 4 6 5 -- 19
Lincoln Lutheran 5 16 10 8 -- 39
Fairbury--Mans 5, Biehl 3, Vocelka 2, McCord 7, Tracy 2.
Lincoln Lutheran--Lubbe 5, Wachal 8, Wahl 4, Meyer 2, A. Earnstmeyer 6, J. Earnstmeyer 2, Oxley 12.
OAKLAND-CRAIG 57, WILBER-CLATONIA 14
Wilber-Clatonia 4 4 4 2 -- 14
Oakland-Craig 19 22 14 2 -- 57
Wilber-Clatonia--Schuerman 8, Honea 6.
Oakland-Craig--S. Nelson 23, M. Peterson 11, Guzinski 9, C. Nelson 7, Anderson 5, J. Peterson 2.
FALLS CITY SH 54, FREEMAN 20
Falls City SH 14 18 11 11 -- 54
Freeman 6 5 8 1 -- 20
Falls City SH--Masdanz 16, Eichoff 4, Simon 3, Witt 6, Watenberger 6, Littrel 4, Wanderschmidt 13, Keller 2.
Freeman--Anderson 5, D. Haner 3, Boyer 2, Winkle 2, Niles 2, Bures 4, B. Haner 2.
WEEPING WATER 51, STERLING 42
Sterling 12 3 8 19 -- 42
Weeping Water 11 10 18 12 -- 51
Sterling--Richardson 17, Wingert 9, Lafferty 2, Goracke 2, Walters 3, Wusk 4, Boldt 3, Harris 2.
Weeping Water--Aronson 2, Twomey 7, Ridge 6, Wilson 10, Cave 23, Brack 3.