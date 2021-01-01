Lady O keeps rolling with win over Elkhorn

The Beatrice girls basketball team turned in another great defensive performance in a 45-33 win over Elkhorn in the second round of the Beatrice Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Lady O trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and held an 18-16 lead at half time. Beatrice's defense held Elkhorn to just four points in the third quarter as they built their lead to 28-20. They would knock down 13 free throws in the fourth quarter on their way to the win

With the win, Beatrice improves their record to 5-1 on the season.

Elkhorn made it tough on the Lady O early on. They scored the first five points of the game before Addie Hatcliff finally broke the run with a three pointer to make it 5-3.

Elkhorn scored the next five points to make it 10-3, but a put back basket by Nevaeh Martinez and a basket by Chelsea Leners off an assist from Mak Hatcliff made it 10-7 after one quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lady O opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run. Avery Barnard started the run with a basket and Mak Hatcliff followed that up with a steal and a lay up. Morgan Mahoney then hit a three pointer to make it 14-10.