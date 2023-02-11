The Beatrice girls let a 12 point lead slip away, but they were able to persevere for an overtime win over Northwest Friday night

The Lady O, ranked No. 6 in Class B, defeated unranked Northwest 53-48 in overtime at the O-Zone in Beatrice.

Beatrice led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and still led by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but Northwest would rally to tie it at 42-42, forcing overtime.

The Lady O knocked down nine free throws in the overtime period and outscored Northwest 11-6, which was good enough to hang on for the 53-48 win.

Beatrice had three players score in double figures. Riley Schwisow led the way with 16 points while Kiera Busboom had 14 and Addie Hatcliff had 13.

The Lady O took control early, jumping out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter thanks to five points from Schwisow, a basket in the post by Busboom and a free throw by Avery Barnard.

Hatcliff answered a Northwest basket with a basket of her own to make it 10-4. After two free throws from Northwest, Schwisow finished the first quarter with a basket to make it 12-6.

Beatrice extended their lead to 17-9 behind a basket by Busboom in the post and three points by Ellie Jurgens.

Northwest scored five straight points to make it 17-14, but a basket by Schwisow ended the run. Northwest came back with a three pointer, but Busboom's buzzer-beating bank shot three pointer made it 22-17 in favor of the Lady O at the half.

Jurgens opened the third quarter with two free throws. After a Northwest basket, a free throw by Hatcliff and a basket by Schwisow made it 27-19.

Hatcliff answered a Northwest three pointer with a three pointer of her own to make it 30-22. Hatcliff hit a three pointer and Busboom knocked down a jumper to extend the lead. Busboom finished the third quarter with a basket off an assist from Barnard, making it 37-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Northwest scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to make it 37-34. The The Lady O came back with baskets from Schwisow and Busboom to extend the lead back to 41-34.

Northwest knocked down another three pointer to cut the deficit to four. Barnard made one free throw to make it 42-37, but that would be the last of their scoring in regulation.

Northwest knocked down two free throws and then benefited from Beatrice missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Northwest scored the game-tying basket with 20 seconds remaining in regulation. The Lady O were unable to get a shot up in their final possession.

In the overtime period, Barnard scored the first basket followed by a free throw from Busboom and two free throws by Schwisow, extending the lead to 47-42.

Hatcliff hit five free throws down the stretch and Schwisow hit one free throw as Beatrice was able to hold on for the 53-48 win.

In addition to the leading scorers, Jurgens had five points for Beatrice and Barnard had four points.

Beatrice improves to 15-3 on the season and will wrap up their regular season on Thursday when they host Waverly.

The Beatrice boys also hosted Grand Island Northwest on Friday, but that came wasn't over by press time. For those results, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

Sunland basketball scores Girls JOHNSON-BROCK 46, FREEMAN 26 Freeman -- DNR PALMYRA 64, PAWNEE CITY 25 Pawnee City -- DNR MERIDIAN 51, FRIEND 22 Meridian 12 10 20 9 -- 51 Friend 4 7 3 8 -- 22 Meridian-- Niederklein 4, Stewart 4, M Dimas 2, Rut 2, Paul 2, Filipi 10, Hofstetter 6, Ward 2, Sobotka 8, Holtmeier 3, A Dimas 8 JCC 53, COLLEGE VIEW 35 College View 9 3 10 13 -- 35 JCC 10 15 17 11 -- 53 Johnson Co. Central--Cabrales 13, Sterup 12, Schuster 1, Su. Rother 10, Lubben 7, Martinez 8, Straka 2. Boys FREEMAN 58, JOHNSON-BROCK 50 Johnson-Brock 16 17 4 13 -- 50 Freeman 14 12 13 19 -- 58 Freeman - DNR PALMYRA 64, PAWNEE CITY 63 Palmyra 13 16 13 22 -- 64 Pawnee City 17 10 17 19 -- 63 Pawnee City --Pierce 6, Menninga 11, Kling 17, Farwell 27, Marteney 2 JCC 72, COLLEGE VIEW 13 College View 2 2 8 1 -- 13 JCC 32 11 12 17 -- 72 JCC - DNR FRIEND 78, MERIDIAN 20 Meridian 10 7 3 0 -- 20 Friend 15 23 28 13 --79 Meridian - DNR FALLS CITY 48, HTRS 45 HTRS -- DNR