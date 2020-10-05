Lady O loses slugfest to Norris

FIRTH --There was a lot of offense on display Monday night in the winner's bracket of the B-5 District Tournament.
Norris was able to edge Beatrice 14-10 to put themselves in prime position in the district bracket being hosted by Norris
The Lady O will have to play an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and if they win that, they will have to beat Norris twice to claim the district championship.
There was a total of six home runs hit in the game -- three of which by each team. That, coupled with nine total errors led to the high scoring affair.
Norris vaulted out to a 7-1 lead in the first three innings, but Beatrice scored four in the bottom of the third to get back into it.
Norris scored three in the fifth inning, but Beatrice countered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-9. Norris added three runs in the sixth inning. Beatrice countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-10.
Norris tacked on an insurance run in the seventh and Beatrice would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 14-10.
Riley Schwisow had two home runs, four RBI's and four runs scored in the game while Reganne Henning had a home run, three RBI"s and a run scored. Avery Barnard had a triple, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Rylee Pangborn had a double, a single and one run scored.
Adding a single each was Morgan Mahoney, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Laney Workman.
Rylee Pangborn pitched the first inning for the Lady O while Riley Schwisow pitched the final six innings.
Delaney White had two home runs, a single, four RBI's and four runs scored for Norris. McKenna Becher had a double, a single, two RBI's and two runs scored. Alexis Wiggins had two singles and two RBI's.
Support Local Journalism
Grace Dowding had two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Izzy Havel had a home run, two RBI's and a run scored. Maddy Collier had a triple and two RBI's. Taylor McMurray and a double while Alexis Bishoff had a single.
Alexis Wiggins pitched all seven innings for Norris, striking out 15 Beatrice hitters.
Beatrice's defense had six errors in the game while Norris had three errors.
Beatrice reached the winner's bracket game against Norris by defeating Wahoo earlier in the day 8-2.
The Lady O scored their first run when Rylee Pangborn connected for a solo home run in the second inning to make it 1-0.
Wahoo came back with a two run home run in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead, but that would be the last of their scoring.
Beatrice tied it up in the top of the third. Delanie Roeder led off by being hit by a pitch before Morgan Mahoney and Avery Barnard both singled to load the bases with nobody out. Riley Schwisow was then hit by a pitch to force a run in, but a pop out and a double play ended the threat there.
In the top of the fifth, Avery Barnard led off with a single and then scored on Schwisow's two run home run to make it 4-2.
In the sixth inning, Mahoney walked with two outs and scored on Barnard's RBI double. After a walk to Schwisow, Reganne Henning connected for a three run home run to extend Beatrice's lead to 8-2, which would be the final score.
Despite a strong wind blowing out, Pangborn pitched all seven innings and gave up just two earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one.
Barnard led the offense with a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Pangborn, Henning and Schwisow all homered while Jaidyn Vanschoiack had a triple and Mahoney and Laney Workman had a single each.
Beatrice benefited from five hit batsman and three walks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!