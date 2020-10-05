Lady O loses slugfest to Norris

FIRTH --There was a lot of offense on display Monday night in the winner's bracket of the B-5 District Tournament.

Norris was able to edge Beatrice 14-10 to put themselves in prime position in the district bracket being hosted by Norris

The Lady O will have to play an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and if they win that, they will have to beat Norris twice to claim the district championship.

There was a total of six home runs hit in the game -- three of which by each team. That, coupled with nine total errors led to the high scoring affair.

Norris vaulted out to a 7-1 lead in the first three innings, but Beatrice scored four in the bottom of the third to get back into it.

Norris scored three in the fifth inning, but Beatrice countered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-9. Norris added three runs in the sixth inning. Beatrice countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 13-10.

Norris tacked on an insurance run in the seventh and Beatrice would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh, making the final score 14-10.