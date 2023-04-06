The Beatrice girls soccer team picked up their first win of the season Thursday at the House of Orange in Beatrice.

The Lady O defeated Auburn 3-0.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said his girls got called to the challenge and they were able to answer that call.

"We wanted to change our mindset," Heinz said. "Instead of wanting the wins to just come to us, we wanted to go out and get the win. It showed in today's performance. Our shape was much better, our communication was better, our first touch was better and it's a testament to the girls wanting to step up to that moment."

All three of Beatrice's goal came in the second half. The first goal was early in the second half off a corner kick.

"Auburn kind of allowed Callie (Schwisow) some space on the back post and the ball took one bounced and landed perfectly for Callie and she just buried it," Heinz said.

Later on in the second half, Ava Petersen was fouled inside the goal box, which gave the Lady O a penalty kick.

"It was a good ball inside and Ava (Petersen) took a good first touch, cut off the defender. She had to try and do something and she ended up clipping Ava a little bit," Heinz said. "Which ended up being a foul in the goal box."

Heinz said the team looked at him after the foul to ask who would take the penalty kick.

"I told them Ava earned it, so she takes it," Heinz said. "That's how it works and she was able to bury it."

Heinz said the third goal was just an overall great team effort with Petersen finding Alexa Jelinek for the goal.

"We moved Alexa Jelinek into that attacking mid position because she facilitates the ball really well," Heinz said. "She found herself in the spot she needed to be and did what she can do -- which is put the ball in the back of the net."

In addition to the success on the offensive side of the field, Beatrice was able to hold Auburn scoreless on the defensive end.

Heinz said it starts with their two center backs, Callie Schwisow and Alayna Happle, but said the defense on Thursday was a team effort.

"In my opinion, the defensive side of the ball is a team effort because we didn't allow their midfield to get the through balls," Heinz said. "The minute they got the ball at their feet, we had somebody on them. That's just our team understanding that this is an 11 on 11 sport and if everybody is accountable for their responsibilities, it turns into a great win."

The Lady O improves to 1-6 on the season. Heinz said the team as a whole has improved dramatically, but said two players have been leading the way.

"Genna White is playing her first year at the varsity level and has been playing really well," Heinz said. "And Alexa Jelinek-- we've brought her into a different position and are asking her to do a lot and she's really helping everybody feel more comfortable. That's been helping in our midfield presence and is resulting in better soccer for us. Those two girls have really stood out for us."

The Beatrice girls will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Platteview 5 p.m.

Orangemen soccer falls to Conestoga

The Beatrice boys soccer team went on the road on Thursday and fell to Conestoga 2-0.

Conestoga scored one goal in each half.

The Orangemen fall to 0-7 on the season and will travel to Crete on Monday.