CRETE -- The Beatrice volleyball team was able to open their season with a sweep of Crete.

The Lady O went on the road and defeated the Cardinals 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.

Annie Gleason led a balanced Beatrice attack with nine kills, hitting at a clip of .389.

Kiera Busboom had seven kills, London Meints had six kills, Sophie Gleason had five kills, Brooklyn Schafer had three kills, Ellie Jurgens had two kills and Kiley Hatcliff had one kill.

Busboom also dished out 15 assists while Kiley Hatcliff had seven assists.

Defensively, Annie Gleason had three blocks while Sophie Gleason and Busboom had one block each. Addie Hatcliff had 17 digs while Jurgens had 16 digs.

From the service line, Hannah Ray, Kiera Busboom and Addie Hatcliff had one ace serve each.

Beatrice had 26 errors in the game compared to 44 errors by Crete. The Lady O did not allow any ace serves from the Cardinals.

Beatrice is 1-0 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Lincoln Northeast Invite. Their home opener will be on Tuesday when they host Plattsmouth at 7 p.m.

Other Sunland volleyball scores Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 25-17 (2-0) BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-18, 25-19 (2-0) EMF def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12 (2-0) EMF def. Pawnee City, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0) Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0) Elmwood-Murdock def. JCC, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16 (2-1) Yutan def. JCC, 25-16, 25-15 (2-0) Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11 (2-0) Freeman def. Fairbury, 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-7 (3-2) Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14 (2-0) Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 (3-0) Norris def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-18 (2-0) Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14 (2-0) Palmyra def. Tri County, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22 (2-1)