Lady O overcomes adversity to get win

"There were times where we got a little sped up," Weeks said. "But once we took a deep breath and went over our game plan, we focused on what we needed to do to stop their run and quit turning the ball over. It got a little scary there for a little bit, but I'm proud of how the girls stepped up."

Defense was once again a big factor in the win for the Lady O.

"Defense is going to win you a lot of games," Weeks said. "If we can hold teams in the 30s or less than that, we are going to give ourselves a good chance to win the game."

Chelsea Leners led the way for Beatrice with 11 points while Riley Schwisow had 10, Avery Barnard and Nevaeh Martinez had eight each, Mak Hatcliff had four and Hailey Schaaf had two.

"Everybody got some minutes and everybody stepped up," Weeks said. "We shifted some girls to different spots and we were able to find a way."

The seriousness of Mak Hatcliff's injury was not immediately known after the game

The Beatrice girls also played against Omaha Mercy on Thursday. They won that game 50-22 in Omaha.

Mak Hatcliff had 26 points in the game while Nevaeh Martinez had nine, Sadie Glynn had five, Chelsea Leners and Hailey Schaaf had four each and Emma Erikson had two.