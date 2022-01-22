Lady O pulls away from Ralston

Ralston scored the first basket of the game but Addie Hatcliff answered with a three pointer. Ralston regained the lead with a basket, but a steal and a lay up by Morgan Mahoney made it 5-4.

Ralston would score the next basket to take the lead, but it would be their last lead of the game. A three pointer by Chelsea Leners and baskets by Riley Schwisow and Chelsea Leners to finish the first quarter made it 12-6.

Mahoney opened the second quarter with a three pointer to extend the lead to 15-6. After a basket by the Lady Rams, Beatrice came back with two free throws from Schwisow and tow free throws from Keira Busboom. Addie Hatcliff then capped the 7-0 run with a three pointer to make it 22-8.

Ralston got the deficit back down to 12 with a basket, but a steal and a lay up by Hatcliff made it 24-10. Leners had one free throw and Annie Gleason had two free throws at the end of the second quarter as Beatrice maintained a 27-13 lead.

The Lady O started the third quarter on an 8-2 run thanks to three pointers from Leners and Schwisow and a basket by Jurgens, making it 35-15.

Ralston came back with a 7-0 run to dwindle their deficit back down to 13, but Busboom scored on a baseline out of bounds placy and Schwisow and Mahoney knocked down a free throw each to make it 39-22 after three quarters.

Beatrice opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run on their way to the 50-23 win.

Eight different players scored for the Lady O. Hatcliff and Leners led the way with 11 points each while Schwisow had eight, Mahoney had six, Gleason had five, Busboom and Jurgens had four each and Delanie Roeder had one.

The Beatrice girls also traveled to Hastings on Thursday night and won 54-49.

They trailed 23-19 at half time, but outscored Hastings 15-13 in the third quarter and 20-13 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Chelsea Leners had 13, Morgan Mahoney had nine, Riley Schwisow had six, Ellie Jurgens had five and Avery Barnard had four.

The Lady O improves their record to 8-2 on the season.

The Beatrice boys also hosted Ralston Friday night, but that game wasn't over by press time.

On Thursday, the Beatrice boys defeated Hastings 47-31. They jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 25-11 at half time on their way to the win.

Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Dominik Salazar had nine, Tucker Timmerman, Shelton Crawford and Luke Feist had six each and Crew Meints had five.

The Beatrice boys are now 7-2 on the season.

Both the Orangemen and Lady O will open Trailblazer Conference Tournament play next week. Both have earned the No. 2 seed and will have opening round byes. The girls will host the winner of third-seeded Platteview and sixth-seeded Nebraska City at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Orangemen will host the winner of third-seeded Platteview and sixth-seeded Nebraska City at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Other Sunland basketball scores Girls FREEMAN 30, WILBER-CLATONIA 15 Freeman 4 10 5 11 -- 30 Wilber-Clatonia 6 0 9 0 -- 15 Road team--Buhr 1, Haner 4, Winkle 4, Mahler 16, Holland 5. Wilber-Clatonia--Schuerman 6, Thompson 2, Oliver 4, Ehlers 3. LOURDES CC 43, LEWISTON 25 Lewiston 7 5 6 7 -- 25 Lourdes CC 11 16 7 9 -- 43 Lewiston--Sanders 11, Weyers 14. Lourdes CC--Rodriguez 2, Box 6, Bruggeman 3, Heng 14, Ragland 2, Meyer 8, Fulton 4, Madison 4. MERIDIAN 39, EAST BUTLER 35 Meridian 4 9 14 12 -- 39 East Butler 10 4 13 8 -- 35 Meridian--Niederklein 1, Stewart 6, Kort 20, Schwisow 1, Ward 1, Schropfer 4, Dimas 3, Filipi 3. East Butler--Klement 2, Rathjen 6, Rigatuso 6, Aerts 1, DeWitt 14, Haney 4, Buresh 2. SUTTON 41, FAIRBURY 40 Sutton 5 11 14 11 -- 41 Fairbury 7 4 11 18 -- 40 Sutton--Bautista 7, Griess 8, Perrlen 2, Huxoll 8, George 8, Nuss 7, Haight 1. Fairbury--Mans 14, Robertson 15, Vocelka 2, McCord 7, Kraeker 2. Boys FREEMAN 55, WILBER-CLATONIA 18 Freeman 14 16 15 10 -- 55 Wilber-Clatonia 5 5 6 2 -- 18 Freeman--Jurgen 3, Ruse 25, Niles 9, Anderson 3, Delhay 2, Vetrovsky 10, Mahler 3. Wilber-Clatonia--Skleba 4, Palliam 3, Bjurdalen 2, Palmer 2, Combs 2, Vazquez-Moreno 2, Kreshel 3.

