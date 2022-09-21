Lady O pulls away from Ralston

It took five innings, but the Beatrice softball team finally got their bats rolling in an 8-1 win over Ralston Tuesday night at Kiwanis Field at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The Lady O clung to a 2-1 lead after four innings before erupting for four runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning on their way to the 8-1 win.

While the bats struggled, Beatrice's pitching was able to keep the Ralston bats at bay. Layla Boyko pitched the first four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out three and walking one. Riley Schwisow pitched three innings, giving up no earned runs on no hits while striking out three and walking one.

Beatrice got their first run in the second inning. Delanie Roeder led off with a walk, stole second and scored when Jordyn Vanschoiack reached on an error, making it 1-0.

The Lady O then picked up another run in the third inning. Avery Barnard led off the inning by reaching second base on an error. She advanced to third on a ground out by Sadie Hereth and scored on Paisley Belding's two out RBI single, making it 2-0.

In the top of the fourth, a single and a double led to a run for the Rams, but they would leave a runner stranded at third, keeping Beatrice ahead 2-1.

Beatrice's big fifth inning started with Callie Schwisow reaching on a single and scoring on Barnard's RBI double. Sadie Hereth walked and Belding's two-RBI double scored Barnard and Haley Loomis, who came into run for Hereth. That made the score 5-1.

Alaina Kopf came into run for Belding and she would score on Roeder's RBI double, making it 6-1.

Beatrice got two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Barnard singled and then scored on Riley Schwisow's two-run home run, making it 8-1, which would be the final score.

Barnard had a double, two singles and three runs scored for Beatrice. Hereth had two doubles, Belding had a double and a single, Riley Schwisow had a home run, Roeder had a double and Callie Schwisow had a single.

Beatrice improves to 14-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Crete.

Southern takes down Wilber-Clatonia

The Southern/Diller-Odell softball team hosted Wilber-Clatonia on Tuesday and picked up an 8-1 win.

The Lady Raiders scored two runs in the first inning, one run in the second inning, four runs in the third inning and five runs in the fifth inning on their way to the win.

Kendrea Troxel had a double, a single, two RBI's and a run scored while Savannah Mason had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. L Stevens had two singles and two RBI's. Taylor Trauernicht had a double and a run scored. Reegan Lauby, Maddie Parde, Gabby Long and Morgan Kapke had a single each.

Lauby pitched all seven innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit while striking out seven and walking none.

Southern improves to 6-10 on the season and will host Fairbury on Thursday. Wilber-Clatonia falls to 5-18 and will play in the SNC Tournament on Saturday.

Other Sunland softball scores Falls City 17, Fairbury 4 Freeman 5, GICC 3 Wahoo 6, Freeman 5